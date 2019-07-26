United Technologies Corp. said Thursday in a quarterly regulatory report that its Collins Aerospace division has been listed as a defendant in multiple U.S. lawsuits filed relating to the airplane crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 on Oct. 29 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10.
UTC said that Collins sold “certain aircraft parts and systems to The Boeing Co. for the 737 MAX aircraft” involved in the crashes. Collins has an operational hub in Winston-Salem with about 1,500 employees.
A total of 346 individuals died in the two crashes. The Lion Air Max crashed off the coast of Indonesia, while the Ethiopian Airlines Max crashed near Addis Ababa. The Max planes have been grounded since mid-March.