The Triad affiliate of the Coldwell Banker real-estate group said Tuesday it has combined with its Triangle counterpart to form a firm with more than 550 agents and 18 offices.
The combined firm will keep the Coldwell Banker Advantage brand and be among the first affiliates nationwide to use the company's new north star logo beginning in January.
Gary Rabon, chief executive of the Triangle affiliate, will serve in that role for the combined firm, while Beverly Godfrey, who owns the Triad affiliate, will serve in an executive role.
“Gary and I have known each other as business colleagues and friends for many years, and the timing was right for both of us to combine the operations,” Godfrey said.
“Our agents will benefit from the resources and prestige of our locally owned company while keeping all of the incredible brand recognition and tools the Coldwell Banker brand provides."
The Advantage firm combining the Triad and Triangle joins other Coldwell Banker affiliates in Fayetteville, New Bern and Wilmington in North Carolina and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. That combined Coldwell Banker network has more than 1,600 agents and handled nearly 16,300 transactions in 2018.
The Triad affiliate was formed in July 1997 via the merger of Coldwell Banker Lambe-Young of Winston-Salem, Hubbard Realty Sales division of Winston-Salem, and Coldwell Banker Joyner, Price and Britt of High Point and Greensboro. Coldwell Banker Alamance was acquired in 2005.
Rabon said that "it was time for a (logo) refresh, and the use of the star is powerful."
"The North Star is a visual representation of the brand’s commitment to excellence, with a fresh, stylish look that still pays homage to the storied 113 year-history," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.