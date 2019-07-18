Another sharp increase in costs related to Chinese tariffs contributed to Insteel Industries Inc. having an 82.9% decline in third-quarter net income to $2.19 million.
Insteel had an 82.1% decline in second-quarter net income to $1.05 million.
Diluted earnings for the third quarter were 11 cents, compared with 67 cents a year ago.
The company benefited from having a $500,000 income-tax expense, compared with a $3.94 million expense a year ago.
The Mount Airy company reported Thursday that the profit decrease was caused primarily by “unfavorably impacted by increasing low-priced import competition resulting from the Section 232 tariff on imported steel, together with adverse weather conditions” affecting the construction industry compared with a year ago.
The Trump administration placed in March 2018 a 25% stainless-steel tariffs imposed on Chinese and other imports that have resulted in lower raw-material costs for Insteel's offshore-based competition.
Sales were flat at $126.2 million, while cost of sales increased 15.1% to $118.1 million.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
Because Insteel is a large purchaser of steel for its product mix, it relies on sourcing lower-cost raw material from foreign countries for the 25% of its business not tied to a federal contract. Since the 1980s, most federal contracts require “Buy American” steel sourcing.
Insteel says the additional cost of raw materials could make some customer orders cost-prohibitive to serve.
H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said Thursday that "we expect continued pricing pressure in our PC strand and standard welded wire reinforcement markets, driven by the surge in imports resulting from the Section 232 tariff program."
"The tariffs have enabled offshore competitors to further their penetration of the U.S. market by leveraging their access to lower- cost raw materials and significantly underpricing domestic producers.
"We continue to have dialogue with the (Trump) administration regarding the detrimental impact of the tariffs and are hopeful a solution will be reached that addresses the deterioration in the competitive position of downstream producers of steel products," Woltz said.
Woltz has stressed that Insteel “has no plans to reduce employment levels due to the potential for tariffs on imports of steel products.”
Insteel has reduced its fiscal 2019 capital investment projections from $22 million to $15 million. It has spent $9.4 million through the first three quarters of the fiscal year.
"The reduction in forecasted outlays from the previous estimate ... is related to the deferral of certain projects into fiscal 2020," the company said.
Woltz expects that "the infrastructure-related portion of our business should benefit from the recent acceleration in state and local spending supported by various funding initiatives and the federal funding provided for under the FAST Act and supplemental measures."
"The most recent industry forecasts for nonresidential construction, our other primary demand driver, indicate that growth rates are likely to moderate, but remain positive."