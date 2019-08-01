A significant drop in sales in China sent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to an 18.9% decrease in second-quarter net income to $76.5 million.
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.
Overall sales were down 3.5% to $1.24 billion even with Chinese sales falling 35% to $187 million.
During the first quarter, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.
The company said the review “had an impact on our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”
Herbalife said the review period ended April 18 and meetings resumed in early May.
U.S. sales were up 6% to $278.3 million.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales given the operational and regulatory adjustments Herbalife has had to make since June 2016 involving its $200 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.
Herbalife reported sales rose in eight of its top-10 countries during the quarter.
“Our performance demonstrates the strength of our geographic diversity as this was the company’s second largest quarter in history despite the challenges in China,” Michael Johnson, the company’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
Diluted earnings were 54 cents. Adjusted earnings were 70 cents, which excluded a 13-cent charge related to $17.7 million in regulatory and legal expenses involving at least the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department.
The average earnings forecast was 75 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
In February, the company released a fiscal 2019 forecast of net sales growth between 4% and 8% and a range of $2.70 to $3.10.
The guidance is now net sales in a range of down 1.7% to up 2.8%, and adjusted earnings of $2.40 to $2.80.
The lower forecasts are likely to lead investors to send the share price down sharply, at least in early trading Friday.
Pivotal Research Group analyst Timothy Ramey, who has been bullish on Herbalife for years, said China “was said to be the sole driver of the guidance cut.”
“Herbalife missed one month of activity in the second quarter and will rebuild the China momentum cautiously.”
Herbalife provided Thursday updates on its legal and regulatory challenges in China that indicated a potential settlement with the SEC and $20 million civil penalty, up from $8 million cited in May.
The $17.7 million charge is linked to an accrual toward the civil penalty.
The SEC and Justice investigations have been focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
Herbalife disclosed it is negotiating a settlement with the SEC related to its marketing plan in China.
“While the company believes the final resolution of this matter is nearing a conclusion, there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final resolution, or that a settlement will be reached at all,” the company said.
Other potential disclosed regulatory and legal investigations involve Herbalife’s anti-corruption compliance in China. Herbalife reported the “government is continuing to request documents and other information.”
Ramey called the two legal and regulatory issues “significant overhangs” following Herbalife successfully fending off in 2018 the multiyear attack of billionaire hedge-fund activist Bill Ackman.