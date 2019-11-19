A high-profile Chicago real-estate investment trust has expanded its buying spree of Forsyth County medical properties with the $31.7 million purchase of two Kimel Park buildings.
Affiliates of MB Real Estate spent $16.3 million to buy 170 Kimel Park Drive and $15.4 million to buy 180 Kimel Park Drive.
The transactions, which closed Friday, are listed on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds website. OrthoCarolina is the tenant at both properties.
The seller in each transaction is Montecito Medical Real Estate of Corona, Calif.
With the two deals, MB Real Estate affiliates have spent a combined $156.75 million on 15 Triad properties since May.
The most that a MB Real Estate affiliate has spent on a Winston-Salem medical property is $33.4 million for the Winston-Salem Health Care facility at 250 Charlois Blvd.
The facility at 200 Robinhood Medical Plaza was bought for $18.35 million. Affiliates also have paid $13.97 million on the Forsyth Internal Medicine facility at 1381 Westgate Center Drive and $12.35 million for the Salem Family Medicine facility at 105 Vest Mill Circle.
John H. Boyd, with site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Princeton, N.J., said medical facility real estate in the Triad has become as attractive as its commercial and industrial counterparts.
“Strong economic, demographic and technological drivers are in all place now, providing strong tailwinds to the growing healthcare REIT activity being seen now in the Triad,” Boyd said.
“Especially attractive real-estate investments are outpatient medical office buildings, due to the growing demand for a more patient-centered healthcare delivery.
Boyd said the “greying of the U.S. population materially increases the healthcare demand from seniors.”
“Other trends being factored: new healthcare building construction around the country is not nearly keeping pace with demand; and the fact that since Affordable Care Act went into effect, millions of Americans that did not have access to health insurance now do and are showing up at doctors’ offices in record numbers.
“With more covered patients and more dependable foot traffic, there are more payments coming into the system and less risk of default on rents and landlord debt,” Boyd said.
