Charleston Forge, a furniture manufacturing company based in Boone, said Tuesday it has promoted Dan Minor to company president.
The company also said it recently purchased Stoneline Designs, a manufacturer of upper-end office furniture.
Minor joined Charleston Forge as vice president of sales in 2014.
He spent 17 years at Boyles Furniture.
Andy Beekman, formerly general manager, was named as vice president of the company’s new contract and hospitality division.
The company was founded in 1984 by Art and Susan Barber. They remain co-owners, along with Rick Grant, who serves as chief executive.