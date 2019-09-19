The whirlwind surrounding the safety of electronic cigarettes, particularly the open-pod versions, has led three national media groups to halt running commercials of the closed-pod products.
CBS, Viacom, which includes AMC, BET and TV Land among its outlets, and WarnerMedia, which covers CNN, Headline News, TBS and TNT, released statements Wednesday confirming their decisions.
WarnerMedia said it "reserves the right to withdraw advertising from its platforms at its discretion."
"Given warnings from the CDC, the AMA and the American Lung Association to consumers, our company has revised its policies regarding e-cigarette advertising, and will no longer accept advertising for this category."
"We will continue to monitor the investigations by relevant medical agencies and may re-evaluate our position as new facts come to light."
CBS and Viacom issued similarly worded statements.
Open-pod systems allow vapers to refill the nicotine or non-nicotine liquid manually, while closed-pod systems use ready-filled tanks and screw directly onto the e-cigarette battery.
The major e-cigarette manufacturers, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Fontem Ventures (blu eCigs), focus on the closed-pod systems with limited flavors. The Vuse liquid vapor is made at Reynolds’ manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville.
Open-pod systems tend to be sold by smaller makers of e-cigarettes, including vape shops, that offer more flavor options, such as several varieties of fruit, candy and coffee.
Top-selling Juul and No. 2 Vuse began running commercials on national cable channels' late-night television programs earlier this year that also included The History Channel.
The Vuse Alto ad was the first Reynolds tobacco-product commercial to air since cigarette advertising on TV was banned by the federal government in 1971. There were TV ads for blu eCigs, now owned by a subsidiary of Imperial Brands, that ran earlier this decade that featured actress Jenny McCarthy.
Juul and Reynolds could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday about the media groups' e-cigarette advertising decisions.
Christy-Canary-Garner, vice president of for the Vuse brand, said in March that Reynolds Vapor “is are extremely pleased to have launched a television commercial for a product that, through its features and our responsible marketing practices, is clearly intended for adult tobacco consumers."
“We have demonstrated that vapor products can be marketed responsibly to adult tobacco consumers and remain committed to this goal.”
Cable business channel CNBC reported the e-cigarette industry has spent $57 million on TV ads this year, including at least $30 million by Juul as part of its "Make the switch" campaign.
According to iSpot.tv, which tracks commercials, there have been nearly 9,100 national air airings for Juul alone. ISpot.tv said CBS was the biggest recipient of Juul advertising at $5.1 million, while WarnerMedia properties accounted for $4.6 million.
'Do something' outcry
For weeks, there have been advocacy, public-health and congressional calls to “Do something” about nearly 400 national cases of severe illnesses, including in the Triad and North Carolina, connected primarily to open-pod vaping of liquids with unregulated contents.
No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified by federal health officials as the cause, though many cases involve marijuana vaping liquids.
Josh Stein, North Carolina’s attorney general, has filed two separate lawsuits against e-cigarette manufacturers, claiming they target underage youths with flavored products. Stein is requesting that a judge shut down sales from these companies in the state.
None of the e-cigarette defendants — Juul, Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew and VapeCo. — have operations in the state.
"Just because broadcast advertising may no longer be a viable tool in their marketing toolkit doesn't mean e-cigarette manufacturers won't be able to promote their brands," said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.
"There are still numerous other ways they will be able to reach their prospects with their messages, just as cigarette manufacturers do today.
Beahm said the media groups' decisions "are very similar to some retailers choosing voluntarily to stop selling certain products that they — and many of their customers — perceive as harmful to individuals and to society."
Examples are Dick's Sporting Goods and WalMart announcing in February they would stop selling firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.
"It's quite possible these media companies' decisions to sacrifice short-term revenue for the good of society can have as much impact on encouraging other businesses to act responsibly without the force of regulation, as pulling the ads themselves might have on holding back future users from entering the e-cigarette category," Beahm said.
Cautious celebration, overreach
Banning most flavors of electronic cigarettes from the retail marketplace — recommended forcefully by President Donald Trump last week — has prompted two main responses from analysts and advocates.
One is cautious celebration that the removal process has gained such high-profile support, particularly since the Food and Drug Administration was ordered by a federal judge July 12 to accelerate its regulatory oversight over e-cigarettes by May 20.
Although the removal process could start within months, it likely will take several years for the FDA to work though the expected legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers and advocates.
The other reaction is a concern about “throwing the baby out with-the bathwater,” given that several studies have demonstrated that some flavored e-cigarettes are helping to wean adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.
The latest FDA proposal to remove all flavors but tobacco is a major change in policy. The agency previously said it would allow mint and menthol flavorings to remain because of their appeal to adult smokers.
At least 80% of youths who use e-cigarettes say they picked the product because it “comes in flavors that I like,” rather than the nicotine they consume, according to government surveys.
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said that "America is in the grips of a moral panic and good policy rarely follows from such panics."
"The e-cigarette ads airing on television today are primarily for Juul and Vuse and air during programs with insignificant underage audiences. These ads are so milquetoast as to be completely inoffensive to all but the most reflexively offended of people.
"Hopefully, CBS, Viacom and WarnerMedia will be able to replace the e-cigarette ads with more family friendly ads, like those for flavored alcohol and prescription drugs," Conley quipped.
