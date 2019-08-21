CBL Properties, owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Shopping Center, said Wednesday it has received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that it is no longer in compliance with listing criteria as of Aug. 19.
The criteria requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. It has six months to meet that requirement and will remain listed during that timeframe. The share price closed Wednesday at 87 cents. The 52-week share price range is 78 cents to $4.70.
CBL said among its options for meeting the criteria includes seeking shareholder approval for a reverse stock split of its stock.