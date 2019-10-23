The combination of a third-quarter sales slump in China and a sharp decrease in fiscal 2019 financial guidance is projected to take a toll on Caterpillar Inc.'s share price Wednesday.
Caterpillar has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
The company reported before the stock market opened it had a 13.5% decrease in third-quarter net income to $1.49 billion.
The share price was down just under 2%, or by $2.62, to $131.12 as of 10 a.m. today.
Sales were down 5.5% to $12.76 billion, with construction unit sales down 29% in Asia.
Diluted earnings fell by 22 cents to $2.66 a share. Caterpillar did not take any charges in the quarter.
The average earnings forecast was $2.83 by 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Likely impacting investors more Wednesday is Caterpillar reducing its fiscal 2019 earnings guidance from "on the lower end" of a range of $12.06 to $13.06 to a range of $10.90 to $11.40.
Both ranges include the first-quarter 31-cent per share discrete tax benefit.
"The revised guidance now assumes modestly lower sales in 2019," Caterpillar said. "The company remains focused on maintaining a competitive and flexible cost structure, including managing production levels."
Analysts have been bullish about Caterpillar’s benefiting from expanded infrastructure spending in the United States and globally on machinery and products in the construction, energy and mining sectors.
Caterpillar is considered a bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to those sectors.
However, Caterpillar has indicated it is experiencing higher manufacturing costs from steel prices as a result of the U.S.-China tariffs dispute. Operating costs were down 5.6% to $10.74 billion.
Caterpillar said part of the sales decline came from dealers decreasing their inventories by $400 million during the quarter.
“Our volumes declined as dealers reduced their inventories, and end-user demand, while positive, was lower than our expectations,” Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
“In the fourth quarter, we now expect end-user demand to be flat and dealers to make further inventory reductions due to global economic uncertainty.
“Caterpillar’s improved lead times, along with these dealer inventory reductions, will enable us to respond quickly to positive or negative developments in the global economy in 2020," he said.
The company repurchased $1.2 billion worth of its common stock during the quarter.
Caterpillar again did not have an update on a January 2018 report that it was considering closing its Progress Rail engine-manufacturing plant in LaGrange, Ill., potentially affecting more than 600 jobs.
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue decreases in the third quarter: down 7% in construction industries to $5.29 billion; down 12% for resource industries to $2.31 billion; and energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, down 2% to $5.45 billion.
