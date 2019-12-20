Catalyst Biosciences Inc. said Thursday it has entered into a global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Inc. on a potential treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration.
In 2015, Catalyst acquired Targacept Inc. of Winston-Salem. With Targacept providing $92 million in cash to Catalyst, Targacept shareholders own 42% of Catalyst’s shares and eventually could have a 57% capital stake.
The agreement allows Biogen to hold an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize a drug-therapy product CB 2782-PEG for the potential treatment of geographic atrophy associated dry age-related macular degeneration.
Catalyst will conduct pre-clinical and manufacturing services, while Biogen will fund those activities and perform Investigational New Drug-enabling activities, as well as global clinical development and commercialization of the therapy.
Catalyst will receive a $15 million upfront payment. It has been made eligible to receive up to $340 million in clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, plus future tiered royalties based on net sales.
"We believe Biogen is an excellent collaborator for our anti-C3 ophthalmology program,” Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive of Catalyst, said in a statement
“Geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry AMD, can have a devastating impact on vision. It affects over 1 million people in the United States, and (there) is a significant market opportunity with no approved therapies."
Catalyst has presented preclinical data on CB 2782-PEG at the 2019 meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The $15 million upfront payment alone could be pivotal to the South San Francisco company's financial stability.
In November, it reported a larger year-over-year loss during the third quarter of $12.7 million. The loss was $7.7 million a year ago.
Catalyst reported having no contract revenue, along with $9.9 million in research and development expenses and $3.3 million in general and administrative expenses.
Catalyst said that as of Sept. 30, it had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $85 million, down from $94 million on June 30.
Catalyst's share price has slumped over the past 18 month following news in June 2018 that it had halted an early-stage trial for its hemophilia B treatment.
Catalyst issued a statement saying two South Korean patients being tested with its Factor IX candidate CB 2679d treatment developed neutralizing antibodies.
The 52-week share price range is $4.52 to $10.84.
