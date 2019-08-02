Catalyst Biosciences Inc. reported Friday a larger year-over-year loss during the second quarter of $13.8 million. The loss was $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.
In 2015, Catalyst acquired Targacept Inc. of Winston-Salem. Targacept shareholders own 42% of Catalyst’s shares and eventually could have a 57% capital stake.
Catalyst reported having no contract revenue. It had an earnings loss of $1.15, compared with a loss of 54 cents a year ago.
Catalyst said that as of June 30, it had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $94 million.