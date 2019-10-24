The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area experienced another modest increase in all-cash home sales during the third quarter, Attom Data Solutions reported Thursday.
The region of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties had 34.6% of home sales purchased with cash, up from 32.3% in the second quarter, but down from 35.3% a year ago.
Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.
Attom included a break-out of institutional investors, which for the Winston-Salem MSA accounted for 6.5% of all cash sales, up from 3.6% in the second quarter and 3.8% a year ago.
Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 9.7% in the area, up from 9.4% in the second quarter and 8.3% a year ago.
Attom also measures distressed home sales, defined as those in or through the foreclosure pipeline.
The Winston-Salem MSA had 13.4% overall in distressed sales. There were 5.9% short sales, defined as homeowners selling quickly, often at a loss, to avoid foreclosure. There also were 4.3% bank real-estate owned sales and 3.2% third-party foreclosure auction sales — typically those conducted at a county courthouse.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties has cash buyers representing 33.9% of sales. Institutional investors were 5.4% of those cash sales. The cash sales were up from 33.1% a year ago.
Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 9.1% in the area, up from 8.3% a year ago.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 13.1% overall in distressed sales, broken down to 6.3% short sales, 4.4% bank real-estate owned sales and 2.4% third-party foreclosure auction sales.
“The seven-year U.S. housing boom is back in high gear,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
“After a series of relatively small price increase quarters, home prices saw quite the uptick, seller profits rose and the problem of distressed sales continued to fade, helping to make the third quarter the strongest in four years.”
“That all happened as mortgage rates sank back to near-historic lows, which clearly powered the market upward along with stock-market surges and a continued strong economy.”
For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, cash sales represented 29.7% of all sales, with 9.2% of those institutional investors.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, cash sales were 28.4% of all sales, with 6.1% of those institutional investors.
For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, cash sales represented 25.7% of all sales, with 9.6% of those institutional investors.
