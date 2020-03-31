Cash flow is the key concern of the state’s hospitality industry as it tries to navigate the fallout of the novel coronavirus, legislators were told Tuesday.
“Many restaurant owners are cash-strapped, some meeting payroll by credit card without the means to pay their other bills and tax obligations,” said Lynn Minges, president and chief executive of N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“They need cash in their hands today, and they need a lifeline, both now and when they face the difficult task of trying to start up again whenever that comes.”
Minges spoke at the state House’s Economic Support Working Group, one of four such groups created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legislators, most of whom met remotely, appeared sensitive and interested in much of the recommendations made during the meeting.
Although the association’s members are aware that federal loan programs will become available in upcoming weeks, along with state and federal unemployment insurance benefits, Minges said they “are limping along with limited capacity and not on a sustainable model for much longer.”
The association has 18,000 member businesses, as well as 1,800 hotel properties representing about 155,000 rooms.
Minges estimates that of the state’s 500,000 restaurant workers, about 350,000 — or about 70% — have either been laid off or had their jobs eliminated because of coronavirus.
The layoffs aren’t as steep in the hotel sector, but represent about 23,000 of 80,000 employees, or about 29%.
Those include 169 associated with the Twin City Quarter hospitality complex comprised of Embassy Suites, Marriott and Benton Convention Center.
Minges said her members understand the need for Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 17 executive order limiting operations of the state’s restaurants to take-out, curbside and delivery orders.
They also recognize the drying up of leisure travelers, sports events and business and social conferences.
She said some members are concerned because some insurers are disputing, if not denying, some claims, saying the business were shut down because of state or local order, rather than the coronavirus pandemic.
Committee members were asked to intervene on the groups’ behalf, including passing a law prohibiting such actions by insurers.
“Federal relief programs will take a while to come, while struggling businesses are reluctant to take on additional loans,” Minges said, as their fixed overhead costs are due.
Those costs include property and equipment rental and leases, utility bills and payroll.
Car dealer questions
Andy Ellen, president and general counsel of the N.C. Retail Merchants Association, said beyond requests by the restaurant and lodging association his group has other concerns.
Foremost are differences is what are considered essential businesses in Cooper’s order and orders issued by cities and counties.
“There are inconsistencies with these limitations that have created a piecemeal patchwork of laws, such as local curfews and businesses deemed essential by the governor’s executive order, but not seen as essential by a separate county or municipal ordinance,” Ellen said.
“Localities are making decisions in a vacuum without understanding underlying ramifications.”
Ellen cited an example of New Hanover County prohibiting car dealerships from selling cars in person, but surrounding counties not having that limitation.
A similar dynamic holds true in the Triad with Winston-Salem and Forsyth County considering car dealerships as essential businesses as long as they follow federal social distancing guidelines.
Meanwhile, Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point on Monday began prohibiting in-person auto sales, but allowing online auto sales. Mecklenburg County has tightened its restrictions on what car dealerships are allowed to do with customers.
“We expect them to follow social distancing requirements, limit number of individuals in facilities to less than 10, practice strong sanitizing, etc.,” Mayor Allen Joines said Tuesday.
Both Joines and Dave Plyler, chairman of Forsyth Board of Commissioners, said they plan no changes to their local orders.
Modern Automotive said in an email to customers that “as a designated essential business, we are open and prepared to meet your automotive needs” that include “virtual walk-arounds, online trade appraisals and finance approvals, and service department work. Appointments may be scheduled online or via phone with pick-up and delivery options.”
