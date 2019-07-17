Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. continued to reap the benefits of expanding into the Carolinas, reporting a 15.5% increase in second-quarter net income to $100.3 million.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
However, growing profit will become more challenging for the Nashville, Tenn. bank.
For example, Pinnacle’s net income was up 6.8% compared with the first quarter.
"Highlights for the quarter included double-digit loan growth, strong hiring throughout our footprint and better-than-anticipated fee income associated with our investment in BHG," said Terry Turner, the bank's chairman and chief executive.
Pinnacle said restructuring efforts during the quarter included selling the remainder of its non-prime automobile loans at an overall $1.5 million loss, and closing five branches.
The restructuring steps represented $12 million in expenses, including a $3.4 million write-down of facilities and land acquired in the BNC deal that had been held for potential expansion.
"By incurring these expenses, we believe we are much better positioned to absorb potential decreases in short-term interest rates, and eliminate any future losses that could have been incurred from the non-prime automobile portfolio," Turner said.
Turner said the bank hired 45 revenue producers during the second quarter, following up on 27 hires in the first quarter and 107 in 2018.
Loan revenue rose 5.1% to $181.7 million year over year. The provision for loan losses was down 23.5% to $7.2 million.
The provision is a key financial metric because it has a bottom-line effect on profitability.
Fee revenue climbed 47.4% to $70.7 million. The biggest factors were income from equity securities at $32.3 million, other non-interest income at $16.5 million and service charges at $8.9 million. It had a $4.5 million loss on investment sales.
At $26.54 billion in total assets on June 30, Pinnacle has become a top-50 U.S. bank. Pinnacle told analysts it has a goal of reaching $28 billion in total assets by 2020.
Pinnacle has a four-state footprint with a presence in 12 of the largest urban markets in the Southeast, gaining from BNC the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina, and Roanoke in Virginia.
Total deposits in the Triad were at $2.01 billion at the end of 2018, making it Pinnacle’s second largest market behind Nashville at $7.46 billion. Total deposits in the Charlotte market were at $1.1 billion and Raleigh’s total deposits were $581.1 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $102.7 million on June 30, compared with $111.3 million on March 31 and $91.1 million on June 30, 2018. Pinnacle added $37.3 million in nonperforming BNC loans to its portfolio.
Net charge-offs were $4.1 million in the second quarter, compared with $3.6 million in the first quarter and $3.9 million a year ago.
Pinnacle said it had 2,361 full- and full-time equivalent employees on June 30. That total rose by 37 during the second quarter.