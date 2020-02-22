A Canadian manufacturer of noise barrier products, such as those built next to major roadways, is considering opening a plant in Rural Hall with 46 jobs.
A Forsyth County legal notice in Saturday's edition of the Winston-Salem Journal lists Durisol, based in Hamilton, Ontario, requesting a $69,550 incentive package from the board of commissioners. The company has its U.S. operations in McLean, Va.
The board will hold a hearing on the request at 2 p.m. March 5 in the county Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston-Salem.
Durisol makes precast noise barriers, transparent noise barriers, retaining walls, utility enclosures and fire-rated barriers, slabs and what it calls "eco walls." It said it has more than 40 million square feet of barriers and walls installed combined in the U.S. and Canada.
The company's website lists its only production plant in Mitchell, Ontario.
Durisol is considering building the plant at 8640 Broad St. in Rural Hall, a 51,728-square-foot building on an 8.08-acre lot that previously served as a precast concrete manufacturing plant. The building was constructed in 1970.
The property is being marketed at an asking price of just under $1.5 million, according to a Stump Cos. flier. It is listed as bank owned and sold "as is."
According to the legal notice, Durisol has said it plans to spend up to $4.5 million on capital investments on the project, as well as create 46 full-time or full-time equivalent jobs over five years. The jobs would pay an average annual salary of $43,000, plus benefits.
In return, the company's incentive request is the lesser of either $69,550, or 50% of the property taxes and sales taxes paid associated with capital investments over five years.
It is likely the company could be eligible for an incentive package from the state's One North Carolina fund.
The company was known as Armtec Soundwalls in North America before changing management in January 2019 and bringing back the Durisol brand.
Durisol began providing noise-absorbing concrete technology in 1953. The first Durisol noise barrier was manufactured and installed in North America in 1977.
