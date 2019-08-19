Putting more emphasis on employee and community well being is at the heart of a new corporate initiative signed Monday by 181 members of the Business Roundtable.
Among the signatures include nine chief executives with significant current and future workforce in the Triad: Doug Parker, American Airlines; Jeff Bezos, Amazon; Brian Moynihan, Bank of America Corp.; James Umpleby III, Caterpillar Inc.; Lynn Good, Duke Energy; Frederick Smith, FedEx Corp.; Gerald Evans, Hanesbrands Inc.; Samuel Allen, John Deere; and Gregory Hayes, United Technologies Corp.
The initiative comes in the form of the latest statement on the Purpose of a Corporation that the roundtable has issued periodically since 1997.
Previous statements have endorsed principles of shareholder primacy — that corporations exist principally to serve shareholders who are putting their capital at risk in making investments.
“With today’s announcement, the new statement supersedes previous statements and outlines a modern standard for corporate responsibility,” the roundtable said.
The roundtable participants committed to: delivering value to our customers; investing in our employees, including “compensating them fairly and providing important benefits,” such as training and education that help develop new skills; dealing fairly and ethically with suppliers; supporting the communities in which we work; and generating long-term value for shareholders.
“Each of our stakeholders is essential,” the roundtable concluded. “We commit to deliver value to all of them, for the future success of our companies, our communities and our country.”
A key motivation for the new statement is that “the American dream is alive, but fraying,” said Jamie Dimon, the roundtable’s chairman who also serves as chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
“Major employers are investing in their workers and communities because they know it is the only way to be successful over the long term.
“These modernized principles reflect the business community’s unwavering commitment to continue to push for an economy that serves all Americans,” Dimon said.
The latest statement “better reflects the way corporations can and should operate today,” said Alex Gorsky, a roundtable member and chairman and chief executive.
“It affirms the essential role corporations can play in improving our society when CEOs are truly committed to meeting the needs of all stakeholders.”
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the roundtable statement reflects that generating a return for shareholders can have different meanings to different investors.
“Some may be willing to sacrifice some rate of return for returns from ‘social causes’ — education, neighborhood revival, environmental preservation,” Walden said.
“The challenge for corporations is to please enough stockholders so as to support the price of the stock. There may be many stockholders who are committed to social causes, but prefer to make their commitment through charities, rather than through their investments.
“In this situation, corporations pursuing social goals at the expense of some returns to stockholders may suffer from declining stock values — which could completely negate the financing of their social efforts,” Walden said.
Walden projects the bulk of the social work will come in educating and training their workforce as technology changes the skills needed by workers. “This kind of training directly benefits the corporation,” Walden said.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist with Wells Fargo & Co., said the statement reflects an evolution in corporate thinking to consider employees as more than a commodity.
“The same evolution is also impacting the communities that businesses choose to operate in,” Vitner said.
“In the early days of the industrial revolution, many manufacturers operated in company towns where they were often the dominant employer.
“Today, businesses are striving to operate in vibrant communities that embrace and include a broad variety of people from various backgrounds and broad assortment of industries,” Vitner said.
Tony Plath, retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said employees of the roundtable participants would benefit more from “a business environment that insures that competitive, free-market capitalism will thrive, and crony capitalism is simply impossible.”
Plath defined crony capitalism as “owners and managers of corporations using some sort of exclusive privilege, like scale, influence or government connections, to secure some sort of private business advantage that’s not available to their competitors.”
Plath said there needs to be an end to allowing major employers to become too-big-to-fail.
“No government bailouts, corporate handouts, public assistance plans at all,” Plath said. “If the managers of the business run it into the ground, then the shareholders should lose (out).”
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said “companies that fail to deliver value for value and that fail to treat all stakeholders fairly also fail shareholders since only win-win propositions are sustainable in the long-run.
“I certainly hope that business leaders now understand that and pursue this long-term interest instead of lying and cheating as we have seen in many corporate scandals in recent years where they sacrificed shareholder long-term interests for short-term profits that were ultimately unsustainable and detrimental to the very shareholders who own the corporations.”