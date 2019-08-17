Daniel R. Taylor, Jr. of Taylor & Taylor Attorneys at Law, PLLC has been chosen as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2020. This is the 16th consecutive year that he has been selected. Recognition is based entirely on reviews by each lawyer’s peers within the same geographic region and legal practice area. Taylor is being recognized for his knowledge of commercial litigation and expertise in banking and finance, ERISA, intellectual property, securities, and mass tort litigation/class actions — defendants. He serves as a volunteer counsel in residence at Winston Starts, a non-profit incubator for new businesses. Taylor is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, a decorated Vietnam veteran, and a cum laude graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Law.
Greer Cawood of Winston-Salem has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve as chairwoman of the Clean Water Management Trust Fund. She is the former director of public policy for Wachovia Corp. and now is a political consultant. Cawood is an N.C. State appointee to the National Heritage Trust Fund.
Dr. Brenda Hargett of High Point has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Commission for Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services. Hargett is a substance-use educator/addictions specialist at High Point University and a clinical and training consultant for Proverbial Solutions. Previously, Hargett served as the clinical operations coordinator for the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.
Jonathan Sexton has joined Fidelity Bank as a business development officer in its Winston-Salem office. He is responsible for developing and managing business banking relationships and contributing to the sales efforts of the bank. Sexton has 11 years of financial experience in the Triad area. Previously, he worked for PNC as a business banker. He is a graduate of Piedmont International University with a bachelor of science in education. Sexton is also a graduate of BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest University and is finishing his MBA from Liberty University.
Ken Hoffman has joined CBRE Triad as a real estate manager on the Property Manage-ment team. He will help oversee and manage a commercial retail, office and industrial portfolio that totals approximately 4.8 million square feet.
Mindy Lowe has been promoted to a property manager with Baldwin Properties. She received her North Carolina Real Estate Broker’s License in January. Lowe has been with Baldwin Properties since 2012 beginning as a residential service specialist. Lowe has a criminal justice degree from Gardner-Webb University and a master’s degree in management and leadership from Liberty University.
Four lawyers at Spilman Thomas & Battle contributed to “Trial Techniques for the Labor and Employment Law Practitioner,” published by the American Bar Association’s Section of Labor and Employment Law. Eric W. Iskra, who leads Spilman’s Labor and Employment Practice Group, served as co-editor-in-Chief of the book. Samuel M. Brock III, Spilman counsel, served as chapter editor. Jeffrey D. Patton, the member in charge of the firm’s Winston-Salem office, co-authored a chapter, as did counsel attorney Charles L. Woody.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology for the level of care provided to patients who have suffered a myocardial infarction, also called a heart attack. Wake Forest Baptist is one of 225 hospitals nationwide that received the 2019 American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.