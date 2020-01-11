Peter Mitchell, the president of SFW, a marketing communications business, retired at the end of 2019. He will remain as a senior adviser to the company. Mitchell has more than 38 years of experience in marketing. He was president and CEO of The Woodbine Agency, which was based in Winston-Salem and was acquired by The Sales Factory in January 2014. SFW more than doubled its revenue between 2016 and 2018. It was named one of Adweek’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Agencies in the World in 2019. Mitchell has been an adjunct professor of practice at Wake Forest University since 2009 in the communications and journalism departments and the School of Business. He teaches two to three classes each semester, including such courses as Writing for PR & Advertising, Advanced Campaign Development, Marketing Strategy & Planning, and Marketing Research. In 2008, Mitchell was awarded the American Federation of Advertising’s Silver Medal for Outstanding Career Contributions to the Marketing Community.
Thomas H. Hughes/Architecture, PC became Alliance Architecture of the Triad, PC, on Jan. 1. Andrew Lopina is now the owner and president of the company. He has been with Thomas H. Hughes/Architecture since 1990, and became a partner in 1998. The company will remain located at 720 Coliseum Drive, Suite 112, Winston-Salem.
Christa Burger has been named a partner at Womble Bond and Dickinson’s Winston-Salem office. She has experience defending complex mass tort and business matters including deceptive advertising and products-liability claims. She also advises clients in the Manufacturing and Consumer Products sector on a wide array of marketing and regulatory issues. Burger is a co-leader the Law Compliss Team. The team is responsible for providing computer-assisted legal support services to RAI Group companies, including document productions, internal investigations, government demands, and third-party requests.
Aulica Monroe has been named a partner at Womble Bond and Dickinson’s Winston-Salem office. She represents clients in complex product-liability litigation. Monroe has experience assisting clients with pretrial discovery, trial preparation and motion practice in both state and federal courts. She has represented R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in more than a dozen jury trials and has prepared medical witnesses and company scientific witnesses for deposition and trial in dozens more cases.
Chris Towery has been named a partner at Womble Bond and Dickinson’s Winston-Salem office. He leads lenders, administrative agents, borrowers, and issuers in corporate and commercial finance transactions, including single-lender and syndicated credit facilities. Towery also helps financial institutions, commercial mortgage-backed securities servicers and distressed debt investors resolve complex distressed loans. He also represents creditors in the defense of preference and fraudulent transfer causes of action and acquirers purchasing assets from bankruptcy estates and receivers.
Alliance Worldwide Investigative Group Inc., Preferred Adjustment Company, and Avvocato Litigation Support International now operate under the Alliance Risk Group brand. Mark Moore, a native of Winston-Salem, has joined the company and is based in the Southeast. He specializes in employment/tenant background screening services and comprehensive claims investigations throughout the United States. Alliance Worldwide Investigative Group was founded in 2005 by Mario Pecoraro, the current CEO. Alliance Risk Group provides background investigations for employers, claims adjusting and litigation support.
Right at Home of Winston-Salem has been named a “Caring Super Star of 2020” by the website Caring.com. To be eligible for the award, in-home care agencies had to have reviews with an average of 4.5 stars or higher between Oct. 15, 2018, and Oct. 15, 2019. At least one of the reviews had to be five stars. To be named a Caring Super Star, the agency had to receive the Caring Star award in 2020 and two other years since 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.