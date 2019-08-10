The following area residents graduated from the 83rd North Carolina School of Banking: Eric Fitzgerald, BB&T — Greensboro; Brian Hager, HomeTrust Bank — Greensboro; Jed Orman, Fidelity Bank — Lexington; Matt Parsells, First National Bank — Greensboro; Ryan Postlethwait, First National Bank — Boone.
Old Dominion Freight Line has been named to the 2019 SupplyChainBrain 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list. The list recognizes logistics companies for making a significant impact on the supply chain performance of partner companies.
Romona Williams has been named the national sales manager at Visit Winston-Salem. She is responsible for booking faith-based, multi-cultural, and association meetings and conventions. Williams has 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry and was most recently area sales manager for Summit Hospitality Group Ltd.
Karen Robertson has been named convention services manager at Visit Winston- Salem; she was formerly the organization’s national sales manager. In her new position, Robertson will provide such services as housing coordination and on-site registration to local planning assistance and media support
The following area Novant Health hospitals were recognized for excellence and quality in nursing care by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center; Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center; and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital. Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center received its first recognition this year.
Derek Ellington has been named mid-south region executive for business banking by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He will be based in Greensboro. Ellington has a bachelor of science with double majors in computer science and business administration from Troy University. He also earned a master of arts in public and private management, focused on international business, from Birmingham Southern College. Ellington also completed a three-year banking school program from the North Carolina Bankers Association and is also a graduate of Leadership North Carolina. He has been with the bank since 1997.