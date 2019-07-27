The following people have received promotions in the Greensboro office of DMJ & Co. PLLC:
Keith Jarmusch, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager.
Alicia Williams, PHR, SHRM-CP, has been promoted to chief HR officer.
Caren Rodriguez has been promoted to chief marketing officer.
Shirley Weigel, CPA, Partner, has been promoted to chief operating officer.
These area Novant Health facilities have been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for programs they offer. The programs, followed by their achievement awards, are:
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center:
Get with the Guidelines-Heart Failure, Gold Plus.
Get with the Guidelines-Stroke, Gold Plus.
Mission Lifeline-STEMI Receiving, Gold Plus.
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center:
Get with the Guidelines-Heart Failure, Silver Plus.
Get with the Guidelines-Stroke: Gold Plus.
Andrew M. Perkins, Jr. of Winston-Salem has been reappointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to a new seat on the N.C. Board of Transportation as a representative of the ninth transportation division.
HanesBrands has earned the CSR Footprint social impact award for its support of at-risk youth in El Salvador. With its partner, Glasswing International, a nonprofit organization, Hanes has given more than $1.2 million to improve schools, offer after-school activities and provide development for teachers.