Caleb Swaim has joined Cannon and Company, LLP as a staff accountant. He graduated from Appalachian State University in December 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting. Swaim is a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Pine Hall Brick Company has received a Gold Award from the Brick Industry Association 2019 Brick in Architecture Award. The company’s Old Towne and Rumbled Full Range pavers were used in a major landscaping project at Urby Harrison, an apartment complex at the center of the renewal of Harrison, New Jersey. The complex is a celebration of the town of Harrison, a once-thriving industrial center that is being reborn as a bedroom community for Manhattan.
Mikki Knight has joined Mitchell Prime Properties as an agent. She can be reached at mirabellaknight@outlook.com.
The Clemmons Community Foundation has begun two COVID-19 Local Response Funds to provide flexible and emergency resources to non-profit charitable organizations that are serving affected residents. The funds are the COVID-19 Clemmons-Lewisville Response Fund and the COVID-19 Yadkin County Response Fund. The Yadkin County Response Fund was started with a gift from the Wayne A. Shore Endowment Fund of the foundation.
The COVID-19 Clemmons-Lewisville Response Fund:
Mike Horn, the mayor of the Town of Lewisville;
The Rev. Vincent Howell, the leader of the Interfaith Alliance of Clemmons and Lewisville;
Ditra Miller, the CEO and executive director of the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce;
Scott Spillman, the president of the Clemmons Rotary Club;
John Wait, the mayor of the Village of Clemmons.
The COVID-19 Yadkin County Response Fund:
Monta Davis-Oliver, mayor pro tem of Yadkinville board of commissioners and board member of the Yadkin County United Fund;
Lisa Drum, board member of the Yadkin County Community Foundation and Chair-Elect of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce;
Dr. Wayne Matthews, the director of the Yadkin Center and director of Occupational Programs for Yadkin County, Surry Community College;
Mark Moran, a senior vice president of commercial banking at SunTrust Bank now Truist;
David Moxley, the vice-chairperson and member of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners;
Bobby Todd, the executive director of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership.
The partners at Holden & Mickey have received the following honors:
Lawrence “Chip” Holden, chartered life underwriter, chartered financial consultant, Court of the Table business production has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table for the 43rd time. Court of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial-services industry.
Gerald (Gerry) M. Malmo, III, certified in long-term care, achieved Blue Chip and Leader’s Conferences with MassMutual placing him in the top 5% of advisors.
David Holden, certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter, chartered financial consultant, certified in long-term care, was recognized by the firm’s Broker Dealer as the leading producer of investment business in the Triad.
Brian Holden qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table for his 2019 business production.
Holden & Mickey, Inc. celebrated its 30th year in business in August 2019.
