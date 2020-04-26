Nancy Marshall, a REALTOR at Leonard Ryden Burr Real Estate, has qualified as an active member of the National Association of Realtors Professional Standards Committee.
Sandeep Uthra, the chief information officer of Truliant Federal Credit Union, has been named to the advisory board for Charlotte CIO Leadership Network and awards chair. He is a winner of the 2019 Charlotte CIO of the Year Orbie Award, which honors excellence in technology leadership. Uthra is a member of advisory boards for Wake Forest University’s Master of Sciences in Business Analytics degree program and McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte where he also serves in the school’s student-mentoring program.
Benjamin J. Whisler has been named treasurer at Truliant Federal Credit Union. He will manage corporate liquidity, investments, and risk modeling. Whistler will be responsible for financial management strategies, including overseeing treasury activities and functions, meeting short and long-term funding needs and managing Truliant’s investment broker relationships. He has a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering and a master of business administration, both from Duke University.
These area towns received awards for excellence in downtown revitalization at the North Carolina Main Street and Small Town Main Street Awards Ceremony, held March 11 in New Bern.
Best Innovation: Elkin for Explore Elkin.
Best Historic Rehabilitation Project: Mount Airy for The Spencer’s Loft Condominiums.
The following people and groups were named 2019 North Carolina Main Street Champions:
John Cheek of Elkin.
Robin Bivens of Lexington.
North Wilkesboro Police Department.
