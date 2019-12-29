Lou Baldwin, the president of Baldwin Properties, received the Bob Hoffman Commercial Practitioner of the Year Award from the REALTOR Commercial Alliance of the Winston-Salem Regional Association of REALTORS. The award is given to recognize outstanding contributions from individuals in the RCA Division and commercial real estate. The award was presented to Baldwin by Jordan Googe, Baldwin Properties’ property manager, broker and fellow RCA member, and by Paul Carter, the RCA President.
Novant Health Medical Park Hospital has been named a 2019 Top General Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that evaluates the safety and patient experience provided by hospitals across the country. There were only 37 general hospitals in the country given the Top General Hospital distinction. Medical Park Hospital is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, an independent organization that evaluates a healthcare organization’s performance in areas that most affect patient health and safety. It is also designated a Magnet Nursing facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Lafayette Jones of Winston-Salem has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Credit Union Commission as a public member. He is the president and chief executive officer for SMSi-Urban Call Marketing, Inc. Jones has served as vice chairman of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.
Rebecca Aydelette has joined Full Life Counseling and Recovery as a certified aromatherapist. Such alternative healing therapies as aromatherapy are resources that Aydelette uses to help people experience natural healing in new and creative ways. Aydelette is a certified aromatherapist recognized by the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy.
The Rev. Gary Gunderson of Winston-Salem has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Minority Health Advisory Council as a health-related agency representative. He is the vice-president of FaithHealth at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Gunderson also is a professor of public health science at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and professor of the health of the public at the Wake Forest University School of Divinity.
Triad Financial Advisors has been included in the 2019 Charitable Champions List of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. It is one of 20 financial advisory firms in the country selected for the honor. The Charitable Champions List recognizes advisory firms for their efforts to give back to their communities.
Sherry Carpenter of Clemmons has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the NCWorks Commission. She is the vice-president of workforce development service for Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, Inc. Carpenter also serves on the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board and the North Carolina Employment and Training Association Board.
