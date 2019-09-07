Sarah Roach has joined Forsyth Realty Group as a residential broker. She is a Triad native.
Kevin Austin, a Yadkin County commissioner, has been elected president of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners. He was sworn in at the association’s meeting Aug. 22-24 in Guilford County.
Stacey D. Bailey-Pharr and Steve M. Pharr of Pharr Law, PLLC have been designated as Best Lawyers in America 2020 by the Best Lawyers in America, a peer-review publication. Their practice area is construction law, litigation-construction.
Tiffany Bush has joined Truliant Federal Credit Union as manager of its downtown Winston-Salem location. She will be responsible for branch oversight and ensuring consistent service. Additionally, Bush has almost 20 years of experience working with credit unions. She is a former branch manager of Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has been named a top employer in North Carolina by Forbes Magazine partnered with market-research company Statista. It has more than 500 employees in the Piedmont Triad and more than 700 in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Mike Lewis Attorneys has changed its name to Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law. The firm concentrates its practice on personal injury, workers’ compensation and Social Security disability claims. Lewis is entering his 50th year of practice. Lea Keller has been practicing law since 2006.
