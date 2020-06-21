Jack Haymore, the audit staff supervisor at Cannon & Company LLP, has been awarded the Certified Fraud Examiner credential. To become a CFE, he met a stringent set of criteria and passed a rigorous exam. The duties of CFEs include examining data and records to detect and trace fraudulent transactions, interviewing suspects to obtain information and confessions, and writing investigation reports.
Madison Hanes Templin has been selected as one of the Top 100 Women Emerging Lawyers in the Illinois Emerging Lawyer Magazine 2020 edition. She is an associate at Beermann LLP in Chicago. Templin is a 2008 graduate of North Davidson High School and a 2012 graduate of High Point University. She received her juris doctorate from DePaul University in Chicago in 2015. Templin is the daughter of Scott and Ramona Templin and granddaughter of Travis and Evva Hanes of Clemmons.
Brent Johnson, the principal agent of Brent Johnson & Associates and president of Peak Insurance Group, has received Nationwide Insurance’s Agent Community Service Award. He has been affiliated with Nationwide for more than 35 years. Johnson was honored for his personal service to the community and for his efforts to engage the time, talents and resources of his staff members to have more impact as a team. In recognition of his contributions and leadership, Nationwide donated $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, and Peak Insurance Group matched that donation.
Elise Morgan Whitley, a partner with Kurtz Evans Whitley Guy & Simos PLLC, has been named a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She is one of 35 lawyers in North Carolina who are Fellows of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. In order to be elected, each fellow must successfully complete a rigorous selection process that includes interviews, examinations, and professional and judicial evaluations.
Melissa Klingenburg has joined Mitchell Prime Properties as an agent. She has more than 20 years of sales and marketing, business development, brand development and customer services experience.
Michelle Wilson-Reynolds has joined Parrott Insurance & Benefits as a benefits consultant in the firm’s Raleigh office. She has 17 years of experience in the field. Wilson-Reynolds is currently in her second term as the president of the Triangle Association of Health Underwriters and is the incoming chairwoman of the General Action Assembly Committee for the North Carolina Association of Health Underwriters. Wilson-Reynolds has lived in the Knightdale area since 2005.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has received four Diamond Awards from the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council. The awards include one Category’s Best, recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry. Truliant also won three awards for the TRUisms marketing campaign that debuted in 2019. Those awards include a Category’s Best honor for Radio Series of Single. TRUisms also won awards for Complete Campaign and Brand Awareness, for using folksy wisdom and witty universal truths about money to showcase Truliant as a full financial partner and showcase its brand differences. Truliant was also named a winner in the Internal Marketing Recognition/Incentive Campaign, for its ShineOn! employee campaign.
Harold Hyde, a Nashville, Tenn., pickup and delivery driver for Old Dominion Freight Line, has received the 2020 John Yowell OD Family Spirit Award for his remarkable courage, heroism, and selfless dedication to others. In August 2019, Hyde was driving in Davidson County, Tenn., when he saw cars swerving to miss an object in the road. Hyde saw that the object was a 4-year-old boy. He immediately pulled his Old Dominion tractor-trailer across both lanes of traffic to barricade the street and jumped out of his truck. The young boy, who was autistic and non-verbal, had managed to unlock the front door of his home and wandered onto the road. Another good Samaritan stopped to assist Hyde and called the police. The young boy was safely returned home to his family. Old Dominion created the award in 2011 after the untimely death of John Yowell, former executive vice president and chief operating officer.
