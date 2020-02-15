Ron Davis, an attorney with Womble Bond Dickinson, has been named Greensboro/Winston-Salem Lawyer of the Year for Banking and Finance Litigation by Best Lawyers’ 2020 edition. This is the third year that he has been named a Lawyer of the Year. Davis was previously named the Greensboro/Winston-Salem market’s top attorney for Securities Litigation for 2016 and 2019.
Ernest Osborn, an executive director, and financial adviser in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Winston-Salem, has been named to its President’s Club, an elite group composed of its top financial advisers. He has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1992. Osborn has a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University School of Business and Accountancy.
Richard E. “Ricky” Shore Jr., the former president and owner of Aladdin Travel and Meeting Planners, has been elected to Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s Board of Directors. He served as a director for Piedmont Federal from 2015 to 2016. Shore joined Aladdin in 2004 and became the owner of the company in 2011. Prior to Aladdin, Shore had a 25-year career with Wachovia Bank.
Alan Ruley and Robin Stinson of Bell, Davis, & Pitt have been named to the Top 100: North Carolina Super Lawyers. Stinson was also named to the Top 50: 2020 Women North Carolina Super Lawyers.
The following lawyers from Bell, Davis & Pitt have been named 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers: Daniel C. Bruton; D. Anderson Carmen; Galen G. Craun, III; William K. Davis; Arthur J. DeBaugh; Mark A. Jones; Walter W. Pitt, Jr.; Alan M. Ruley; Robin J. Stinson; and Kevin G. Williams.
Moser, Gallisdorfer & Broughton, DDS has become Forsyth Family Dental. In conjunction with the rebranding, Sarah E. Simpson, DMD has joined the dental practice to replace Dr. Alexander Moser, who retired in September 2019. Simpson is a graduate of East Carolina University and East Carolina School of Dental Medicine, where she received a doctor of dental medicine degree in 2016. The other members of the practice are Charlotte Broughton, Elizabeth D. Corbin and Jeffrey M. Gallisdorfer.
The following lawyers from Bell, Davis & Pitt’s Winston-Salem office have been recognized as 2020 North Carolina Rising Stars: Adam Duke, Andrew A. Freeman and Allison Buckner Parker.
Arthur M. Winstead, Jr., CPA, and partner at DMJ & Co., PLLC, has been appointed as a member of the 2019-2020 Uniform Accountancy Act Committee. The committee’s job is to oversee the Uniform Accountancy Act and related model rules. It also recommends changes to the act. Winstead has been with DMJ since 1978 and became a partner in 1984.
Novant Health has been recognized as a FutureEdge 50 award winner by the International Data Group CIO Executive Council. The awards recognize groups that use evolving technology to improve such areas as customer service and employee productivity.
