Beth Stultz-Hairston has been named president of Pet Sitters International, the world’s largest educational association for professional pet sitters, headquartered in King. She assumed her new position in January. Stultz-Hairston will lead all operation areas of PSI, with a focus on business strategy and member experience. She is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.
Ryan Talbert has joined Excalibur Direct Marketing as vice president of client services. He has more than 15 years of experience in client service and business development and will be based in Winston-Salem. Before joining Excalibur, Talbert was a business account manager for Apple, Inc.
Bennett D. Rainey, a family lawyer with Hartsoe & Associates, has been named a North Carolina Rising Star for 2020 by Super Lawyers.
Roberta King Latham, the founder of King Latham Law PLLC, has been named a Super Lawyer 2020 by North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine.
Robert P. Edmonds, a certified financial planner and a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, has been named to the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
Virginia Hardesty, the owner of Forsyth Seafood Market & Grill, has been elected to the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s board of directors. She has spent more than 36 years with Forsyth Seafood Market & Grill, which she founded with her husband, the late Charlie Hardesty. Hardesty earned a bachelor of arts in mathematics from N.C. A&T State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University.
Rayford K. “Trip” Adams III of Spilman Thomas & Battle has been named to the Legal Elite list for bankruptcy law by Business North Carolina magazine. He has more than 30 years of experience in this area of law, and it is his primary area of practice at Spilman.
Bryan G. Scott of Spilman Thomas & Battle has been named to the Legal Elite list for construction law by Business North Carolina magazine. He is co-chairman of Spilman’s construction law group, and his practice focuses on construction law and related litigation, and also commercial and business litigation.
Diane Becton has been named a regional treasury solutions consultant at United Community Bank. She will help businesses in the Triad, Triangle and eastern North Carolina markets manage their finances, payments and services. Becton received her undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and her MBA from Meredith College.
Monica R. Guy, a partner in the law firm Kurtz Evans Whitley Guy & Simos, PLLC, has been included in Business North Carolina’s Legal Elite. She is a North Carolina board-certified family-law specialist.
Brandi Hobbs has joined Bell, Davis & Pitt, PA as the law firm’s chief strategy officer. She is the first person to serve in the newly created position. Hobbs will help the firm develop and implement the strategy, promote the firm and improve service by using client feedback. She has a master’s degree in law-firm management from George Washington University and a Yellow Belt Certification in Legal Lean Sigma from the Legal Lean Sigma Institute.
Pamela D. Whitaker of Winston-Salem has been appointed to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member at-large. She was the CEO of Key Resources Inc., the largest women-owned business in the Triad for more than 14 years. Whitaker also served on the Board of Visitors for UNC-Greensboro and the United Way Development Board.
The following attorneys at Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler, PA, have been recognized as 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers and “Rising Stars.” C. Edwin Allman, III, Joslin Davis and Kim R. Bonuomo have been selected to the 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers list. Jodi Hildebran, Anna Warburton and Karen B. Malay have been recognized as 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyers “Rising Stars.”
