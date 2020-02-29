Helen Gwyn, GG, and accredited senior gemologist, attended the annual winter conferences for the continuing ed with the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers, the Accr4edited Gemologist Association and the GIA Alumni. Gwyn is the owner of Salem Gem and Jewelry, at 410 Harvey St., and provides all types of appraisals with any stones or metal. Special interest in this year’s meetings was the huge drop in the price of synthetic man-made diamonds, chemical vapor deposit (CVD) and HPHT synthetic diamonds. Gwyn’s lab has all the necessary equipment to assist in disclosing synthetic from natural diamonds.
Al Blalock, a collaborator in the development and growth of the Dockers wrinkle-free pants, has started OMNI LLC to take advantage of his broad-based experience in a variety of textile ventures. His consultancy will specifically address strategies to heighten sales and improve profitability in a market sector that continues to experience volatility. Blalock was a senior vice president for Galey & Lord from 1990-2008. The company made a variety of casual cotton fabrics that became fashionable during the evolution of casual work wear.
Terry Taylor has been named chief operating officer of Old Salem Museums & Gardens. He has been serving as the interim COO since June 2019. Taylor joined Old Salem in 2016 as director of visitor engagement. Prior to coming to Old Salem, he was vice president and COO of DataMax Corporation. He also was a Gallery Guide at Old Salem’s Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts for 17 years.
John Culbertson has been appointed as a member of the board of managers of Verger Capital Management. His appointment expands the Verger board to nine members. Culbertson currently serves as president and chief investment officer of Context Capital Partners. He is a graduate of Rutgers University with an undergraduate degree in business and economics. Culbertson earned a Master of Liberal Arts studying philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Anna Kalarites of the Law Firm of David Pishko has been selected as a 2020 Rising Star by North Carolina Super Lawyers. David Pishko has been selected as a 2020 North Carolina Super Lawyer in the area of medical malpractice law.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Marketing and Communications department received 23 awards this year from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s annual awards ceremony on Jan. 31. The awards recognize effective school communication and public relations. The number of awards is a record for the system. Fourteen of the awards were Gold Level. Members of the team are Brent Campbell, chief communications officer; Chris Runge, the senior communications and media director; T.J. James, digital media specialist; Kim Underwood, communications specialist; Evan Herreid, digital media manager; and Francisco Martinez, graphic artist.
Allison Dodson was elected secretary of the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities at its annual meeting in November. Dodson is the director of parent and family services at Appalachian State University and lives in Blowing Rock. She is an advocate for her sister, Jennifer, who was born with tuberous sclerosis.
Keith Norman, a financial adviser with Merrill Wealth Management, has been named a 2020 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes. He has been with Merrill for 26 years and is a certified investment manager analyst and a certified financial planner. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University.
Scott Young, a financial adviser with Merrill Wealth Management, has been named a 2020 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes. He has been with Merrill for 22 years and is a certified financial planner. He is a graduate of the UNC-Chapel Hill.
Todd Hall, the president and CEO of Truliant Federal Credit Union, has been selected to join the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He will serve a three-year term on the board. The N.C. Chamber, based in Raleigh, is the leading business-advocacy organization in North Carolina.
