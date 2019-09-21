J. Dennis Bailey of Wall Babcock LLP has been recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2020 Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Litigation — Defendants in the Triad area. In addition to the Lawyer of the Year Award, Bailey was also listed in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the following practice areas: commercial litigation and medical malpractice law — defendants.
Kelly A. Cameron has joined the law firm of Wall Babcock LLP in Winston-Salem as a partner. Cameron’s practice areas include safeguarding his clients’ intellectual property and trade secrets and resolving disputes involving noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements, unfair competition claims, and claims arising under the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. He also represents clients in defending and resolving complex, multiparty commercial matters, regulated investment advisor and broker litigation, and contract disputes. Cameron received his Juris Doctor degree from Washington & Lee University School of Law in 1995 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from Brigham Young University.
Jennifer Tubbs, the child-support director for the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, has been elected to serve on the N.C. Child Support Council board of directors for the 2019–22 term. She will be taking part in board meetings and committees, and will help plan and participate in NCCSC’s annual conference.
Mark Moore has joined Alliance Worldwide Investigative Group as a senior account executive. He is a native of Winston-Salem and is based in the southeast United States. Moore will focus primarily on employment and tenant background-screening services throughout the U.S. He has served on the boards of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union and Piedmont Triad International Airport. Moore attended DeVry Institute of Technology where he studied computer science, and he successfully completed the Leadership Winston-Salem program.
Michael Grace Jr. has joined Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton as an associate in the firm’s Winston-Salem office. He is on the mergers and acquisitions and securities team in the firm’s corporate, finance, and real estate department. Grace has spent the past several years as legal counsel at the N.C. Supreme Court, where he provided legal support to the chief justice. He was a judicial law clerk for the high court’s Chief Justice Mark Martin. Grace earned his Juris Doctor degree at Wake Forest University School of Law. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University.
Leigh Zick Dongre joined Full Life Counseling and Recovery as a telemental health counselor licensed in North Carolina. She offers counseling services to those who desire to meet virtually. Zick Dongre has a Master of Arts in counseling from Wake Forest University and holds a doctorate in counseling education from UNC Chapel Hill. She provides substance use disorder services and general mental health counseling with specialties in addiction and life transitions.
Bryan Foriest of Kernersville has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member at-large of the N.C. Medical Care Commission. He is the founder and managing director of Excalibur Consulting. Foriest serves on the boards of trustees for the Novant Health Triad Region and the Thomasville Medical Center.
Christine J. Greene of High Point has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member-at-large to the Tryon Palace Commission. She currently serves as a trustee of Mount Olive University. Greene also serves as a life member of the Salvation Army advisory board.
Cynthia B. McBride of Mount Airy has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member-at-large to the Surry Community College board of trustees. She has been the chief executive of Shelton Vineyards in Dobson since 2008. McBride’s career has focused mainly on finance and accounting, and she has worked in the hospitality field for more than 20 years.
Xianyuan “Angela: Liao has joined Gray, Callison & Jones CPA, PC as an audit associate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in China and her Master of Business Administration degree from Queens University of Charlotte. Liao has worked in accounting for nearly two years and is in the final stage of becoming a licensed certified public accountant.
Levi Hall has been promoted to audit senior at Cannon & Company LLP. He joined the company in 2015 as a staff accountant. Hall is a graduate of Wingate University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in accounting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.