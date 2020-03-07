Lynn Patterson Michael has joined Robert D. Hinshaw, Attorney-at-Law. She is a native of Forsyth County, a 1991 graduate of Wake Forest University and a 1994 graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Law. Michael has been advising individuals, families and small businesses for more than 25 years. She is also an active member of the nonprofit community in the Forsyth County area. Michael concentrates her practice in wills and trusts, estate administration and business planning.
J. Wayne Meredith, M.D., the chair of surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has been chosen to serve as president-elect of the American College of Surgeons. He is a trauma, thoracic and critical-care surgeon with widely recognized leadership and contributions to the field of surgery. The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for surgical patients.
L. Andrew Koman, M.D., a professor and the chair of orthopaedic surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health, received the Dr. and Mrs. Elmer Nix Award in Ethics from the Clinical Orthopaedic Society at the society’s annual meeting. This award is given annually to recognize career achievements in orthopaedic leadership and service. Koman is also the clinical director of Wake Forest Baptist’s musculoskeletal service line which includes orthopaedic surgery, podiatry and rheumatology. He manages more than 100 clinical and research faculty, residents and fellows, and oversees orthopaedic practices at five hospitals and 25 locations throughout the region.
Brian C. Brost, M.D., a professor of maternal-fetal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has been admitted as a member of the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators. Brost is the only maternal-fetal medicine subspecialist to receive this honor which recognizes those who have devoted their careers to all levels of surgical education. The academy’s goals include mentoring surgeon educators, promoting advances in surgical education and positively impacting the quality of surgical care and patient safety.
Pamela W. Duncan, Ph.D., a professor of neurology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, received the David G. Sherman Award for Lifetime Achievement from the American Heart Association. This award honors her outstanding contributions to stroke care and stroke-related health policy and her commitment to serve the community and mentor the next generation of stroke researchers and clinicians. Duncan is the first woman to receive this award, which has been given since 2010.
William W. Huang, M.D., an associate professor of dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has been selected as president of the North Carolina Dermatology Association. In addition to caring for patients, Huang conducts clinical research and helps educate the next generation of physicians as the residency program director for Wake Forest Baptist’s Department of Dermatology. The NCDA promotes excellence in patient care and supports dermatology providers in the state of North Carolina through education, communication and advocacy.
DMJ & Co., PLLC has joined Geneva Group International, an international accounting, consulting and law-firm alliance, as an independent member. DMJ will be the only accounting firm in the GGI network in North Carolina with its headquarters in Greensboro with additional offices in Durham, Sanford and Wilmington.
McNeely Pest Control has acquired Perimeter Pest Control of Thomasville from its owner, William Harris. McNeely Pest Control is a family owned and operated pest and wildlife management firm. It specializes in commercial and residential wildlife remediation with a team of North Carolina and Virginia certified animal damage control agents on staff to solve any nuisance wildlife concerns. The McNeely family has provided pest, termite and wildlife services for homes and businesses since 1944.
