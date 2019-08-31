Truliant Federal Credit Union has been named a top employer in North Carolina by Forbes Magazine. Truliant was ranked number 17 on the list, edging out several large North Carolina companies. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and now serves more than 248,000 members. It currently has 33 financial centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Sandra Mock, CPA, has been promoted to audit manager at Cannon & Company, LLP. She has been with Cannon for more than 25 years. Mock specializes in audits of nonprofits and small businesses, and is certified with QuickBooks. She has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from UNC-Chapel Hill.
Dan Barrett of the Barrett Law Firm in Clemmons has been selected as a 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of labor law management for the Triad in Best Lawyers in America. Only one lawyer in a practice area and location is honored with the designation. Barrett has also been selected as one of The Best Lawyers in America for 2020 in the areas of employment law — management, labor law management and litigation, and litigation — labor and employment.
Five area Novant Health acute-care facilities have been recognized as Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This is the third year in a row that Novant Health has received systemwide recognition. Novant facilities in Charlotte, Salisbury and Virginia were also recognized.
Area medical centers designated as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” are:
- Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Julie C. Boyer has been appointed by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to the Family Court Advisory Committee. She is a certified juvenile delinquency and criminal law specialist and child custody attorney. Boyer practices in and focuses on juvenile delinquency and criminal defense at both the trial and appellate levels.
Jack Haymore, CPA, has been promoted to audit supervisor at Cannon & Company, LLP. He has been with Canon since 2015. Haymore graduated from Guilford College with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
Stephen R. Berlin, Susan H. Boyles, Charles W. Calkins, and Richard J. Keshian of the Winston-Salem office of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP have been named as 2020 Lawyers of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America, a peer-review publication in the legal profession. Berlin’s practice area is environmental law. Boyles’s practice area is insurance law. Calkins’s practice area is litigation — intellectual property. Keshian’s practice area is eminent domain and condemnation law.
Stephanie U. Eaton, Bryan G. Scott, and Robert H. Wall of Spilman Thomas & Battle have been designated as The Best Lawyers in America 2020 by Woodard White, Inc. Eaton’s practice area is litigation-construction, product liability litigation-defendants. Scott’s practice area is construction law, litigation — construction. Wall’s practice area is tax law.
David Johnston, CPA, has accepted the position of tax manager with Gray, Callison & Jones CPA, PC. He is a graduate of UNC-Charlotte and is a member of the N.C. Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Bill Cochran, CPA, has accepted the position of audit manager with Gray, Callison & Jones CPA, PC. He has more than 20 years of auditing experience with small to medium businesses.
Audrey Coleman has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial adviser assistant for its client advisory team. She is based at the Winston-Salem office on South Stratford Road. Before she joined Pinnacle, Coleman was with Wachovia Bank/Wells Fargo Bank for 15 years, where she most recently served as a business associate for its business banking group. Coleman earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Western Carolina University.
John Young has been named vice president of technology and transformation at Biscuitville Fresh Southern, a local family-owned restaurant. Prior to joining Biscuitville, he was the global information officer for Static Control Components, a manufacturing company based in Sanford.
Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been named one of the 105 Physician Leaders to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review, a national health-care media organization based in Chicago. Freischlag is the only health-care executive from North Carolina to be included this year. She is one of 17 female executives to make the list and the only woman executive to serve in both roles as CEO of a clinical health-care system and dean of a medical school, basic science and clinical research programs.
