Pinnacle Financial Partners has been ranked the 14th best company in the United States to work for by Fortune magazine and Great Places to Work. Its rank moved up 13 spots from 2019.
Katie Chaffin has been named the director of marketing at Garner Foods, the company that makes Texas Pete and Green Mountain Gringo products. She joined the Garner Foods team in 2010 as the marketing communications coordinator. Chaffin is a 2006 graduate of Western Carolina University. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications and a minor in art.
Brett Berrier, an executive director, and financial adviser in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Winston-Salem, has been named to the President’s Club. It is an elite group composed of the firm’s top financial advisers. The appointment recognizes Berrier’s consistent creativity and excellence in providing a wide range of investment products and wealth- management services to his clients. Berrier has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2000, and is a native of Germanton. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University.
Novant Health’s nurse residency program has received accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Practice Transition Accreditation Program. The program is the 133rd system in the world to receive this honor and the second in the state for acute care. The program allows newly graduated nurses time to gradually assume their duties and responsibilities. The nurse-residency program is at the following area facilities: Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center; Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center; Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center; Novant Health Medical Park Hospital; Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Helen Gwyn, a senior accredited gemologist, and the owner of Salem Gem Lab and Jewelery, attended the 53rd annual winter conference of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers in Tucson, Ariz. Gwyn performs such services as appraisals, gem identification, and determining appraisal values for rubies, sapphires and emeralds.
British American Tobacco has been named as one of the most sustainable companies in the world in the 2019 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. The award celebrates leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.
The name of Oreck Vacuum stores in the Carolinas has changed to Carolina Vacuums & More. The change reflects its expanded selection of vacuums and products for the home. The stores now offer such vacuums as the German-made Miele canisters and uprights and Riccar vacuums, made in the United States. Carolina Vacuums & More has stores in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh, Cary, Mooresville, Concord, Charlotte, Asheville, and Greenville, South Carolina.
