Nicole Blalock has joined Old Salem Museums & Gardens as human-resources manager. She will administer human- resources policies, programs, and practices. Blalock previously worked for Blalock Services, LLC, Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital, Reeb Millwork Corporation and Wake Forest University, handling a variety of human-resources responsibilities including administering and processing payroll and payroll taxes; handling the recruitment, hiring, and retention of employees; managing workman’s compensation cases. She attended Liberty University and will graduate from Penn Foster College soon. She studied human- resources management and accounting.
Lindsay Bierman of Durham has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Film, Television, and Digital Streaming as a member at-large. He is the chief executive officer of UNC-TV. Prior to joining UNC-TV, Bierman served as the eighth chancellor of the UNC School of the Arts.
Steve Green of Greensboro has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy as a licensed massage and bodywork therapy establishment owner. He is a multi-unit franchisee business owner with Massage Envy and has 10 years of industry experience. Green is a member of the Alamance, Fayetteville, and Myrtle Beach Chambers of Commerce.
Dr. Olu Jegede of Greensboro has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome as a physician in a medical center or community practice interested in sickle-cell syndrome. He is the first-care division medical director at Cone Health Community Care Services and medical director of Cone Health Sickle Cell Medical Center. Jegede is also a member of the American Association of Physician Leadership American College of Healthcare Executives.
Kathy Norcott of Greensboro has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome as a member at-large. She is the executive director of Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency. Norcott also created a support group for adolescents with sickle-cell disease.
Jeff Hinshaw, P.A.-C., the chief physician assistant in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s emergency department, has received the North Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association’s Presidential Award. He was honored for his leadership in teaching athletic trainers and EMS providers how to work together to elevate the level of care provided to athletes across the state. Hinshaw helped develop an instructional video on sports injuries and regularly leads in-service training sessions to allow first responders to practice their skills in person.
Amy McMichael, M.D., a professor and chairwoman of dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has been installed to the American Academy of Dermatology board of directors. She is a past president of the Skin of Color Society, a past vice president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society, and a past secretary-treasurer of the North American Hair Research Society. McMichael currently serves the AAD as the chairwoman of the Skin Cancer and Skin of Color Work Group and is a member of the Ad Hoc Task Force on Sunscreens. She will help lead the AAD, which is the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 20,000 physicians specializing in the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair and nail conditions.
Miranda Orr, Ph.D., an assistant professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health and research health scientist at the Salisbury Veterans Administration, recently won a New Vision Award from the Charleston Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease and an accompanying $100,000 grant to study the role of neuronal senescence in Alzheimer’s disease. Senescent brain cells are damaged cells that release toxic substances, changing the brain cell environment and eventually damaging and killing neighboring healthy cells. As an emerging scientist in the field of Alzheimer’s disease research, Orr is committed to leading bio-medical research in cellular senescence and how it impacts brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases. New Vision Research supports early-career scientists who think “outside the box” in the fight against a variety of diseases and sponsors conferences such as the Charleston Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease.
Perry Shen, M.D., FACS, a professor of surgery and director of the liver and pancreas surgery program at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has been elected as a member of the American Surgical Association. Members must have strong academic credentials, be nationally-recognized leaders in their field and exhibit ethical and professional conduct. The ASA was founded in 1880 and is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious surgical organization. Its members include the nation’s most prominent surgeons from the country’s leading academic medical institutions.
John A. Wilson, M.D., a professor and vice chairman of neurosurgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health, has been elected president of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. As president of the AANS, he will represent more than 13,000 worldwide members and will further the mission to promote the highest quality of patient care, to advance the specialty of neurological surgery and to exemplify the values of integrity, leadership, excellence and professionalism. Founded in 1931, the AANS advances the field of neurosurgery — the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the brain, skull, spinal cord, spinal column, peripheral nerves and cerebrovascular system.
