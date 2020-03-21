Todd Hall, the president and CEO of Truliant Federal Credit Union, has been named to the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He will serve a three-year term on the board. The chamber is based in Raleigh and is the leading business-advocacy organization in North Carolina. It works on legislative, regulatory and political activities that lead to positive change.
Darren Miller of Winston-Salem has appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Internship Council as a representative of a college or university with less than 5,000 students. In January 2016, he joined the faculty of the UNC School of the Arts School of Filmmaking, where he teaches in the Producing Department. Previously, Miller served as senior executive and producer at Paula Wagner and Tom Cruise’s Paramount Pictures-based C/W Productions for 12 years.
Dr. Pamela Alston Oliver of Lewisville has been appointed by
Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council as a member-at-large. She is the executive vice president and president of the physician network at Novant Health. Oliver is the chair of the Infant Mortality Reduction Coalition in Winston-Salem and serves on both the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Fund and the Board of Visitors at UNC Chapel Hill.
Kim Greenwood of Walnut Cove has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Certification Board as the manager of a North Carolina municipality using a treated groundwater supply. He began his job as the town manager of Walnut Cove in 2017 after 30 years with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles as a license and theft inspector.
Michael McMahan has been named director of sales at Latitude Aero, a provider of turnkey aircraft-seating refurbishment. He will manage the sales and service strategies of the company’s domestic and international business units. McMahan previously served as director of commercial sales at Piedmont Aviation.
Seth Cohen has joined the Deuterman Law Group as Of Counsel. He has experience as an employment, civil rights and civil-liberties lawyer. Cohen’s concentration will be on labor and management cases. Prior to joining Deuterman, he was a partner for 25 years at Smith, James, Rowlett and Cohen, which closed after two senior partners retired. Cohen graduated from the UNC School of Law with highest honors in 1991. He was a member of the law school’s chapter of the Order of the Coif, an honor society. Cohen was admitted to the N.C. State Bar in 1991, and in 1997 he was admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Tara Martin has joined the Rockingham County Economic Development Department as marketing manager. She is a native of Rockingham County and has 12 years of marketing and public-relations experience. As marketing manager for economic development, Martin will implement marketing strategies to increase the visibility of Rockingham County as a great place to live, work, and play. She will also oversee and coordinate the marketing efforts of the Department of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism in cooperation with the manager of each division.
James “Jim” M. Ruffin of Winston-Salem has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as the seventh wildlife district representative. He is an independent construction consultant at Construction Practices, a company he founded in 2014 after a 27-year career in commercial construction. Ruffin is an exceptionally active outdoorsman and displays tremendous community-service experience through his work with Arbor Acres, The Nature Conservancy, and the UNC School of the Arts Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.