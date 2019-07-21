G. Gray Wilson, a partner in Nelson Mullins’ Winston-Salem office, has received the 2019 J. Robert Elster Award for Professional Excellence from the N.C. Association of Defense Attorneys at its 42nd annual Meeting and Spring Program in Asheville. Wilson was recognized for dedication to clients, his professionalism and ethical practice of law. He was also recognized for support of various professional organizations.
Pinnacle Financial Partners has been named among the top companies in the country for millennials. The firm earned the No. 12 spot on the list of Best Workplaces for Millennials from FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work. It was No. 24 on the list in 2018. In February, both groups named Pinnacle the No. 27 Best Company to Work for in the United States.
Christopher Williams of Winston-Salem has joined Simon Roofing, a national commercial roofing manufacturer and contractor, as a regional account manager covering the Greensboro metro area. He is responsible for servicing commercial roofing and concrete-repair clients in the region. Williams has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Kerr Business College.
The Daniels Professional Group became Sills and Associates PA effective July 1. Joe Sills, CPA, is the managing shareholder. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor of science in accounting. He joined the firm in 1987. Mark Shriver, CPA, has become a shareholder. He has a bachelor of science degree from Elon College and joined the firm in 1993.