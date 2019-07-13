William P. Steed of Advance has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Davidson County Community College Board of Trustees as a member-at-large.
James T. (Jimmy) Flythe, Jr. of Winston-Salem has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Forsyth Technical Community College Board of Trustees as a member-at-large.
Pam Scott of Moravian Falls has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees as a member-at-large.
Bob Washburn, the president and CEO of LifeStore Bank in West Jefferson, has been named to the board of directors of the N.C. Bankers Association for the 2019-2020 term.
IFB Solutions received the Excellence in Business award from the Triad Chapter of The Risk Management Association. The chapter honors three local organizations and one individual for success in business and their contribution to their communities. IFB Solutions was nominated for the award by BB&T in the nonprofit category.
Milton Howell, CPA, CSEP, a tax partner at DMJ & Co., PLLC in Greensboro, has completed U.S. International Tax: Core Concepts, a program by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Howell earned a bachelor of science in accounting from East Carolina University and is a member of the N.C. Association of Certified Public Accountants and the AICPA. He serves on the board of directors for the Greensboro Estate Planning Council, is the chairman for the NCACPA Tax committee, the chairman for the NCACPA State Tax Subcommittee, and a graduate of Leadership North Carolina.
Marlena Del Hierro has joined Full Life Counseling and Recovery as a staff counselor. She holds dual master’s degrees in counseling and divinity from Wake Forest University. Del Hierro is credentialed as an LPC-A and LCAS-A. Del Hierro provides counseling services to adults and older adolescents. She is trained in EMDR and uses mindfulness practices in her work.
Eric Panknin, MCSE, of DMJ & Co., PLLC in Greensboro, has been awarded the Certified Information Systems Security Professional credential. This certification is widely considered the gold standard for security and IT professionals. He joined the firm in 2009 and is an IT Consulting Manager at DMJ’s North Carolina offices. He earned a bachelor of arts from UNC-Chapel Hill. Panknin also became a Certified Novell Administrator, Certified Citrix Administrator and a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer. He also maintains the MCSE certification, which he has seen through three core network operating systems.