Entrepreneurial resources are often the crux of a successful new startup amid a competitive business climate.
In Winston-Salem, there are many entrepreneurial opportunities for growth in the form of business accelerators, business incubators and other programs.
Deacon Springboard, the Center for Creative Economy, Winston Starts — those are just a few of the many local organizations designed to give young, developing businesses the tools they need to succeed.
“Each business is different,” said Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, an economic-development group the focuses on revitalizing the city center.
“But generally speaking, businesses starting out need access to office space, lab space or a kitchen,” Thiel said. “They need a place to bounce ideas and they need support.”
Winston Starts group
targets startups
Winston Starts, a nonprofit group that aims to accelerate the growth of startup businesses, is offering space to 12 tenants on the fourth and fifth floors of 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.
Winston Starts is a key nonprofit element of the $10 million revitalization of the building, which also dedicates 90,000 square feet of office space to Flow Automotive Cos. and its workforce of about 140. Don Flow is the visionary for the entire renovation project.
The startup tenants will be able to stay in the leased space for up to 30 months. The goal is to have up to 50 tenants at one time, with one to three employees per company.
Tenant cost: $125 per employee per month on the fourth floor and $200 per employee on the fifth floor. For some tenants, a percentage of their rent money will be set aside in an account for future use.
Tenants on the fourth floor will not have assigned space by design, while fifth-floor tenants are considered later-stage startups and will have assigned space.
“We fully expect tenants will collaborate and share practices with one another,” said Steve Lineberger, the president of Winston-Starts. Joining him on staff is Betsy Brown as operating director.
“That is the startup culture and one of the reasons they want to be a part of Winston Starts, to have a pool of companies where iron shares iron,” Lineberger said.
A business incubator:
The Enterprise Center
The Enterprise Center is an offshoot of the S.G. Atkins Community Development Center in Winston-Salem.
The center houses a business incubator, providing a shared operation space where entrepreneurs can explore an idea and develop it into a business.
“Among many things, incubators provide resources, advocacy, training and mentorship when businesses are just starting out,” said Thiel, who is also a board member at S.G. Atkins.
The incubator, which opened in 2011 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, hosts about 45 businesses, including house-cleaning, persona-training, counseling and digital-marketing businesses.
Rasheeda Shankle, the founder of Honorable Youth, said the incubator has been a blessing for her business.
“Not only do you have office space at a low price, but you have access to three conference rooms for free, a personal phone line, a color photocopier, Internet, access to the banquet hall,” Shankle said. “These are invaluable resources for businesses just starting out.”
In 2015, Shankle created Honorable Youth, a nonprofit that focuses on rebuilding communities, inspiring youth and helping struggling single mothers.
One of the programs she offers is a free Young Entrepreneurs Summer Camp, designed to stoke the entrepreneurial spirit of middle and high school students.
The Enterprise Center has a computer lab where the students can develop and research a business plan and create business cards and a logo.
“When I first started, I didn’t have the funding to purchase computers, so coming here two years ago was a blessing,” said Shankle, a 2017 graduate of Winston-Salem State University. “It has all the resources needed.”
Another one of Shankle’s programs, “Two Generations,” includes a series of free workshops for single mothers and their daughters in the center’s conference rooms.
Aside from having a place to meet, holding the workshops at the center also gives participants a chance to network with the center’s existing businesses, she said.
“Sometimes, it’s not about what you know but who you know,” Shankle said. “Personally, the center has helped me grow tremendously.”
Another perk to business incubators is the services offered to the participating businesses.
The Enterprise Center — which doubled in size after renovations in 2016 — includes access to legal services, workshops, one-on-one mentoring and market support. It even has a weekly opt-in book club to discuss how businesses can succeed.
On-site partners include WSSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Forsyth Technical Community College’s Small Business Center.
“A lot of new entrepreneurs can benefit from business training and mentorships,” said Carol Davis, the executive director at S.G. Atkins. “We try to provide everything businesses need to move in and get right to work.”
Shared-use kitchen concept redefines ‘incubator’
The new shared-use kitchen at the Enterprise Center — the first of its kind in Forsyth County — is redefining the term “business incubator” with its innovative shared space for culinary ventures.
The kitchen, which opened in December, 2018, is ideal for caterers and other food entrepreneurs who don’t need or can’t yet afford a full-time kitchen, Davis said.
“It is unique to Winston-Salem, and we think it’ll be something we’ll start seeing more of,” she said. “It’s great. They let us know how many hours per month they think they’ll need and pay rent based on that.”
Entrepreneurs can opt for one of four packages offered, which range from 10 to 50 hours a month.
They then have access to the 895-square-foot kitchen, which has three refrigerators, three freezers, pantry storage, a six-burner range, a deep fryer, a double convection oven, pots and pans, and a 40-quart mixer among the many amenities.
“It’s fully equipped. They don’t have to bring dish towels or anything,” said Telissa Ward, the coordinator of the shared-use kitchen. “We provide a cleaning service and some staples, like flour and sugar.”
With seven tenants, the kitchen is already at full capacity, plus a lengthy waiting list, Ward said.
To give everyone a chance to participate, the contracts last six months in the hopes that the businesses will be able to leave the incubator and become self-sufficient.
“We’re not talking about just regular caterers; we’re talking about culinary artists that make truffles and Mediterranean food and extravagant baking creations,” Ward said. “Money can be the biggest hurdle to starting out, so we hope by the time they leave us, they’ve grown enough to be successful.”
Starting in the early summer, the Enterprise Center introduced a pop-up restaurant where entrepreneurs using the shared-use kitchen can sell their food to the other 40 businesses in the building.
The goal is to give them more exposure and experience, Ward said.
“We’re sitting on a gold mine right now,” she said. “It’s like a little kid in the candy store. We’re really excited to see where this can go.”
A business accelerator:
New Ventures
While incubators give business ideas the chance to flourish, accelerators help catapult existing developing businesses forward so they can thrive.
The Flywheel New Ventures Accelerator in Winston-Salem features a rigorous 12-week accelerator program that helps startup owners develop their ideas into investor-ready business models.
“We quickly learned that we needed to do more proactive programming to startup creation and development,” said Adrian Smith, the accelerator’s director. “I think that’s something we’re seeing a lot more of.”
Businesses that can benefit from the accelerator have typically incorporated but are still getting their footing, Smith said.
“They’re usually made up of a founding team with no hires, just past the idea stage,” he said. “We want to see five letters of intent with potential partners, 500 users on an app, something tangible that shows they have traction and people are interested in their product.”
Each year, businesses can apply online to participate in the accelerator — which was founded 31/2 years ago by Brad Bennett and Peter Marsh.
A select few businesses are asked to present their ideas to the New Ventures team in Winston-Salem.
Of the 12 businesses that pitched their ideas this past spring, about half were accepted into the 12-week accelerator program.
“Typically, we’re heavily tech-focused, but we will work with a physical-product company if it makes sense and if we think we can add value as an accelerator,” Smith said.
The intensive accelerator program helps businesses with product development, marketing strategies and financing, also doubling as a competition where businesses can win up to $35,000 in cash prizes.
The accelerator program ends in early September with a Demo Day, giving businesses a chance to showcase their work and meet with investors.
Each team receives an average of $50,000 in investment in return for an equity stake — which can be an invaluable asset in the earlier stages of a business.
To date, 14 businesses have completed the accelerator program.
“Out of the 14 companies, we’ve made $675,000 in investment,” Smith said. “Those companies have gone on to raise an additional $5.6 million.”
This year marks the fourth round of businesses to go through the accelerator, and Smith said they’re excited to see how the businesses they’ve seen continue to grow.
“Three years is early in the life-cycle of a company,” Smith said of New Ventures. “So we expect big things will be happening from our first cohort of businesses around now and in the coming years as they scale to more established companies.”
Other opportunities
Other accelerators have sprouted up around Winston-Salem, including the Center for Creative Economy’s Velocity, an accelerator that opened in April and focuses on creative ventures.
Venture Cafe is another recent addition to Winston-Salem that, among many things, features weekly Thursday meetings at Bailey Power Plant at 486 N. Patterson Ave. that are geared to accelerating the growth of innovation and entrepreneurship through collaboration and conversation.
The meetings, which already account for about 20,000 hours of connectivity, have helped companies find employees, students find internships and small businesses find resources, said founding executive director Karen Barnes.
“Our mission is to connect innovators and entrepreneurs to make things happen,” Barnes said during a meeting of Forsyth County commissioners on June 3. “And that means we’re going to need a strong talent pipeline, a significant venture capital stack, and we have a goal of becoming the most successful minority and women’s entrepreneurial community in the Southeast.”
Venture Cafe is a global nonprofit network with locations in such places as Tokyo, Sydney and Miami.
While Venture Cafe Winston-Salem is one of the smaller branches in the network — a two-person shop — it is also one of the most diverse, Barnes said.
On June 20, it started a new minority- and women-owned business center, the Access Center.
“We’re part economic development, part workforce development, part innovation consultant, part startup support organization,” Barnes said. “Our impact on the local community is tangible and real, and we’re just getting started.”