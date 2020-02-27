The full-year 2019 profit for British American Tobacco Ltd. dropped 3.2% despite exceeding revenue projections, the manufacturer reported Thursday.
BAT is Reynolds’ parent company, which has 2,500 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville.
Unlike U.S. publicly traded companies that issue quarterly earnings reports, U.K. corporations, which BAT is, are required to produce first-half and full-year reports.
The manufacturer reported $11.62 billion in full-year operating profit, along with $33.36 billion in revenue, up 5.7%.
Diluted earnings were $3.22, down 5.4%, while adjusted earnings were $4.19,
Adjusted operating profit was up 7.6% to $14.35 billion. BAT said adjusted revenue excluded expense related to legal expenses in the U.S. and Canada, and an excise tax dispute in Russia.
BAT's board of directors declared a dividend of $2.72, which represented a 65% payout of its adjusted earnings.
BAT projected Nov. 29 full-year adjusted revenue growth in the upper half of its 3% to 5% range, and adjusted operating profit growth in the upper half of its 5% to 7% range.
The manufacturer reported "new categories" revenue of $1.56 billion, up 36.9%, despite "the slowdown in U.S. vapor."
New categories includes electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, snus and other oral tobacco products. Those sales helped offset continuing declines in traditional cigarette sales volume during the first half.
BAT cautioned Nov 29 the “recent slowdown in the U.S. vapor market” means revenue growth from its new-category sector will be in the lower range of its 30% to 50% projections.
BAT has chosen two Reynolds products — e-cigarette Vuse and “modern oral” Velo — among the three next-generation tobacco offerings it will emphasize globally in 2020, along with BAT’s glo, a heat-not-burn traditional cigarette.
Jack Bowles, BAT's chief executive, said he was pleased with the manufacturer's progress in "maximizing value growth from combustibles, deliver a step change in new categories, and develop a simpler, stronger, faster, more agile organisation to create a better tomorrow."
"We are now providing potentially reduced risk products to close to 11 million consumers. We announced a significant restructuring and simplification program, which is largely complete.
"This will create the capabilities and resources to continue investing in new categories and allow us to deliver on our financial commitments," Bowles said.
BAT projected up to a 4% decline in global traditional cigarette sales, including a 5% decline in the U.S.
However, it also projected adjusted revenue growth in the 3% to 5% range and "further progress in new categories towards our 2023/24 ambition of $6.45 billion in revenue."
Stephen Pope, managing principal with London-based Spotlight Ideas, said the dividend increase "surprised the market as it was a figure ahead of expectations."
"In the current environment of heightened regulation, restrictions on vaping flavous and of course, the damage to market capitalization spreading from coronavirus, cash is king ,and so I feel we should be concerned that adjusted cash generated fell 6.8% to $8.84 billion.
'That is my worry — that the company is being hemmed in, and even if the net debt was reduced by 4%, the tumult in the market and the diminishing scope of activity amid a narrowed field of activity is worrying," Pope said.
Vuse, the No. 2-selling U.S. electronic cigarette made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., had a 17.1% market share as of October.
Velo is Reynolds’ latest spit-free tobacco product that contains no tobacco leaf or other tobacco-plant matter apart from the nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant.
Velo, which was introduced in the U.S. in July, has expanded to 75,000 retail outlets. It holds a 9.2% market share in what it called the “modern oral category.”
Reynolds already sells Camel Snus, the top-selling snus product in the U.S.
