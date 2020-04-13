Stocks fall as investors brace for earnings hit from virus
NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, erasing some of the market’s big gains from last week, as investors braced for a sobering first look at how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt company earnings.
The S&P 500 fell 1% after cutting its early losses by more than half toward the end of the day. The benchmark index surged 12% last week, its best gain since 1974.
The pullback followed news over the weekend that OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations have agreed to cut output in a bid to stem a slide in crude prices following a collapse in demand due to the outbreak.
Financial, industrial and health care stocks took some of the heaviest selling. Amazon and a few other retailers were bright spots.
Traders continued to watch for more signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be leveling off and what that could mean for the prospects of reopening the economy.
Disney World workers take aim at Florida’s jobless system
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some of the 43,000 workers whose unions reached a deal with Walt Disney World over the weekend on temporary furloughs that allow them to keep their benefits aren’t going quietly. They staged stay-at-home protests Monday aimed not at their employer but Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system.
On a sidewalk outside her apartment building in suburban Orlando, Lacey Gamble, a server at Epcot, and her 5-year-old daughter, used colored chalk to draw pictures of Lumiere from the Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast” and Sulley from “”Monsters Inc.” They also scrawled in green and yellow chalk “SOS. #WorkersCan’tWait.”
Other workers across Orlando were doing the same, hanging signs in windows at home and scrawling messages on mailboxes aimed at sending a message to state officials: the unemployment system needs to be fixed.
Disney World has been paying its workforce — which numbers 77,000 employees — since it closed its doors in mid-March because of the spreading new coronavirus, but it plans to start indefinite furloughs next week. That’s when tens of thousands of Disney workers will try signing up for Florida unemployment benefits.
Many of the state’s hundreds of thousands of newly jobless have reported problems with filing applications or getting help from hotlines. They’ve had their online applications disappear in front of their eyes when the computer refreshes or they’ve gotten bumped out of the system while filling out the forms.
Jeans company True Religion files for Chapter 11 — again
NEW YORK — Jeans retailer True Religion Apparel has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, the second time in three years, as extended closures of its stores in the pandemic have hurt its business. The company’s CEO says that True Religion will continue to run its e-commerce business. The Los Angeles company says it has been able to get financial support from its largest lenders to provide fresh capital to reorganize in bankruptcy court.
The Associated Press
