500 West Fifth Street

The view from the balcony of Flow Companies’ executive department on the 18th floor at 500 West Fifth Street in downtown Winston-Salem

The rebirth of the 500 W. 5th tower in downtown Winston-Salem represents a remarkable comeback given that the former GMAC Insurance Building had been vacant for nearly four years until early 2018.

Flow Automotive Cos. is the anchor tenant, taking floors 14 to 18 and about 90,000 square feet of space for its workforce of about 140 people.

Local business leader and entrepreneur Don Flow is the visionary for the entire renovation project. Flow said up to 225 new jobs will be located in the tower during the first phase of development, counting the 140 from Flow. Eventually, Flow said, the tower could have 400 to 500 workers.

The diversity of the tower's tenant base brings added stability and confidence of its long-term success.

Those include: Flywheel, a co-networking space provider; private-equity firm Teall Capital Partners; and Winston Starts, a nonprofit group that aims to accelerate the growth of startup businesses.

Other tenants include Salem College’s Center for Women in Entrepreneurship and Business, Wake Forest University’s Center for Private Business, UNC School of the Arts’ Kenan Institute and Forsyth Country Day School on the third floor, and co-developer Grubb Properties on the second floor.

