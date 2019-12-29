The rebirth of the 500 W. 5th tower in downtown Winston-Salem represents a remarkable comeback given that the former GMAC Insurance Building had been vacant for nearly four years until early 2018.
Flow Automotive Cos. is the anchor tenant, taking floors 14 to 18 and about 90,000 square feet of space for its workforce of about 140 people.
Local business leader and entrepreneur Don Flow is the visionary for the entire renovation project. Flow said up to 225 new jobs will be located in the tower during the first phase of development, counting the 140 from Flow. Eventually, Flow said, the tower could have 400 to 500 workers.
The diversity of the tower's tenant base brings added stability and confidence of its long-term success.
Those include: Flywheel, a co-networking space provider; private-equity firm Teall Capital Partners; and Winston Starts, a nonprofit group that aims to accelerate the growth of startup businesses.
Other tenants include Salem College’s Center for Women in Entrepreneurship and Business, Wake Forest University’s Center for Private Business, UNC School of the Arts’ Kenan Institute and Forsyth Country Day School on the third floor, and co-developer Grubb Properties on the second floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.