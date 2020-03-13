The latest in a 19-month-long buying spree of Forsyth County apartment complexes continued Friday with the purchase of one of the largest in Brandemere.
Brandemere, located at 7013 Brandemere Lane in northwest Winston-Salem, was sold for $32 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
The apartment homes complex, which opened in 1983, has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.
The buyer is an affiliate of Strata Equity Group of San Diego, while the seller is an affiliate of The Wilkinson Group Inc. of Atlanta.
It is Strata’s first apartment complex purchase in Winston-Salem.
Strata recently bought two High Point complexes: spending $18.25 million for 184-unit Fox Hollow and $16.3 million for 172-unit Eastchester Ridge.
It also owns Woodland Park in Greensboro, and nine properties overall in North Carolina.
At least 38 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth over the past 19 months for a combined $410.2 million. Most have been sold to out-of-state buyers.
The most expensive occurred Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Also in December, affiliates of Arch Cos. of New York paid $15.94 million for the 189-unit Chesterfield Apartments, $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Driving the apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.