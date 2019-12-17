The revival of a chicken-processing plant in Mocksville will now include a $60 million investment and the creation of up to 244 jobs, according to Davie County and state Commerce officials.
Brakebush Brothers Inc., based in Westfield, Wis., bought the 72,000-square-foot facility at 251 Eaton Road in June 2018. It currently has a workforce of about 56 since beginning production in October.
Brakebush has been family owned since 1925. It provides a complete line of processed chicken with more than 200 products available to the food-services industry. It also has plants in Irving, Texas, and Wells, Minn.
After repairing damages to the central portion of the plant that occurred in December 2017, Brakebush opened with new processing equipment handling three production lines over three work shifts.
Commerce and Davie County Economic Development Commission officials said Monday the company is close to expanding the facility to 110,000 square feet.
The company plans to hire up to 100 employees in the near term, and the rest within two years, said Terry Bralley, president of the Davie economic commission.
Hiring will focus on second-shift production and quality assurance jobs, as well as maintenance and refrigeration technicians for all shifts. Starting pay is projected at $13.35 an hour.
Mocksville has received a $2 million Community Development Block Grant toward funding public water and sewer improvement at the plant from the state Rural Infrastructure Authority.
The grant will help the plant and the town "accommodate the significant increase in wastewater from the Brakebush facility." The town plans to install a pump station and a force main sewer line consisting of two 400-gallon per minute submersible pumps.
The expansion also has qualified for a $450,000 utility infrastructure grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation, and $700,000 in funding from the state Transportation Department for road improvements at US 601 South and Eaton Road "to alleviate any traffic concerns related to the plant’s expansion."
The initial production capacity will be 90 million pounds of chicken annually, which will increase as lines are added.
“We are happy for Mocksville and Davie County to get these dollars to facilitate expansion,” said Carey Brakebush, vice president of facilities and transportation."
The company will pay a $500 sign-on bonus after six months of employment, a $100 referral bonus if both parties are still employed at 90 days, and an annual discretionary incentive bonus.
Individuals can apply in person at the plant, online at www.Brakebush.com, or calling human resource manager Bobbi Jo Kreiger at 800-933-2121, ext. 3303.
Brakebush is the fourth owner of the plant since 2011.
Omtron USA LLC shut down the plant in July 2011, eliminating 476 jobs in the largest single business closing in Davie history.
Crestwood Farms/Townsends plant owned the plant before House of Raeford Farms bought and reopened it in April 2014. The plant had about 300 employees at full capacity.
