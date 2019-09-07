MOCKSVILLE — Boyles Furniture & Rugs has begun a store-closing sale at its Mocksville retail location, which may be a step toward clearing the way for Davie County to move its sheriff’s office and health and human services department to the site.
Boyles officials said Friday that the sale began Aug. 31 at the 182 Farmington Road store off Interstate 40. It is scheduled to last through October.
The retailer has not updated its website to reflect the store-closing status, though it does on its Facebook page under “posts,” but it has covered much of Mocksville and Clemmons with yard signs featuring discounts of up to 65% off on its rugs.
Boyles is owned by the Hendricks family. The store was reopened in November 2012 after being closed for several years as part of a bankruptcy case.
However, the 68,250- square-foot building is owned by BRJ Properties LLC, which has Joe Harris, William Junker and Rocky Johnson listed as managers.
Boyles Brand Holdings LLC closed its retail store in Avon, Conn., in November 2015, citing its desire to focus on its North Carolina operations.
Boyles officials say they had no comment on the county and landlord’s plans for the property.
In August, Davie County Manager John Eller told the Davie County Enterprise newspaper, “We have identified a location that would provide almost the exact square footage we’re looking for.”
On Friday, Eller told the Winston-Salem Journal that “a contract is not finalized and has not been signed or executed.”
“We will continue to brief the board about this,” he said. “We are just being proactive in our planning, as we have been studying options due to space needs for several months.”
The plan is for the two county agencies to move into the building, possibly by early 2020.
The sheriff’s office is at 140 S. Main St., while the health and human services office is at 210 Hospital St.
County Attorney Ed Vogler told the Enterprise that negotiations with building owners should be complete in two or three months. According to information in the county commissioners’ August agenda packet, a draft agreement would need to be executed by January.
Harris said Friday that “there are several details have to be agreed upon” with the county for a lease could be signed.
Davie commissioners approved at their Aug. 5 meeting two resolutions giving county staff the authority to move forward with pursuing leases that require approval from the N.C. Local Government Commission. No one spoke at the public hearing on the resolutions.
“This building is appealing because it is close to the center of the county, has good square footage to meet our needs, and the cost of upfit is well below what we would incur for a new site,” Eller said.
The lease would run initially for 20 years, with options for two five-year extensions.
The county’s lease cost for the first five years would be $3 a square foot, or $17,063 per month. The rate would go up by 25 cents a square foot in increments through the remaining 15 years of the 20-year lease, topping at $3.75 a square foot.
The resolution lists that the county could save between $17.7 million and $27.6 million by leasing the Farmington Road building rather than constructing new space.
“The county has determined it would be much more economically feasible to rent the structure ... and up-fit same for the county’s use as the rental rates negotiated,” according to the resolution.
The sheriff’s office would gain additional space for storage, processing, equipment maintenance and seized assets. Improvements to the space would include HVAC, electrical, network wiring and expanded restroom and interior office spaces.
Commissioners also considered at the August meeting whether to pursue a general obligation bond to provide more office space, but decided against it because of tax considerations.
“We cannot continue to delay our facility needs and ignore the issues we are facing,” Eller said. “Operational and maintenance efficiencies can be gained vs. being spread out over multiple buildings. We have looked at private buildings, storefront locations that are vacant, and assessed renovation at current sites for our space needs.
“Assessing this option could save the county money in the future by minimizing long-term costs, while providing time to pay off existing debt,” he said.
