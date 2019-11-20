The parent company of Appalachian Mountain Brewery of Boone — Craft Brew Alliance Inc. — has reached an agreement to sell to Anheuser-Busch the remaining 68.8% of Craft Brew that it does not already own.
Anheuser-Busch said Nov. 11 it is offering $16.50 in cash for the remaining shares, making the transaction currently worth $221 million. The deal is projected to close in 2020.
Since the announcement, Craft Brew’s share price has jumped from $7.36 on Nov. 10 to as high as $16.59.
The vast majority of Craft Brew’s brands already are distributed through A-B’s network of independent wholesalers per the companies’ commercial agreement.
“Today’s announcement represents an exciting next step in a long and successful partnership with Anheuser-Busch, whose support for the growth of our business and brands traces back over 25 years,” Andy Thomas, Craft Brew’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Appalachian was founded in February 2013 and became one of a select few publicly traded craft brew companies.
Craft Brew and Appalachian reached an agreement in April 2015 that gave Appalachian access to Craft Brew’s distribution channels in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. That distribution became a major portion of Appalachian’s revenue stream.
In October 2018, Craft Brew acquired Appalachian. Brewbound, a publication focused on the craft beer industry, estimated Craft Brew spent a combined $45 million to buy Appalachian, Wynwood Brewing Co. of Miami, and Cisco Brewers of Nantucket, Mass., during that time frame.
Craft Brew would join A-B’s high-performing Brewers Collective — a collection of craft partners that have received a combined $130 million in investments in recent years.
The investments have enabled Brewers Collective members to expand their production volume by an average of 31%, as well as to create combined nearly 1,000 jobs.
“Anheuser-Busch has a long track record of working with its craft partners to help make the U.S. beer category stronger and more vibrant,” said Michel Doukeris, A-B’s chief executive.
Appalachian has been known for its Long Leaf IPA, Boone Creek Blonde, Mystic Dragon Cider, Spoaty Oaty Pale Ale and Porter brands. It’s also known for its charitable and community initiatives.
Appalachian has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including Not an IPA, which won a gold medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, and Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which earned gold medals at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival Competition and 2015 U.S. Open Beer Championships.
Other Craft Brew brands include: Kona Brewing Co., Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co. and Widmer Brothers Brewing.
