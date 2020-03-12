The United Technologies Corp. megadeal for Raytheon Co. took a big step forward Wednesday when UTC’s board of directors approved the spinoffs of its Carrier and Otis divisions.
UTC’s proposed purchase of defense-industry giant Raytheon, announced June 9, involves a deal currently valued at $130 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
Those spinoffs, projected to take effect at 5 p.m. April 3, were a requirement before the UTC-Raytheon deal could be completed.
“Our goal,” Greg Hayes, UTC’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement, “continues to be to have the merger ready to close concurrent with the portfolio separation.” Hayes would remain chairman and CEO of a combined UTC-Raytheon.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems, and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
UTC has about 1,500 local employees at its Collins Aerospace division.
“Executing the separations of Carrier and Otis is a major milestone to completing the merger of UTC’s aerospace businesses with Raytheon to create Raytheon Technologies, the premier aerospace and defense systems and services provider,” Hayes said.
“We are taking another important step in the transformation of UTC and the establishment of two independent companies that are leaders in their respective industries with attractive investment profiles.
“As standalone public companies, Carrier and Otis are each well-positioned to drive sustained growth and innovation, with more focused business strategies that will enable them to maximize value for their customers and shareowners,” Hayes said.
UTC said a “when-issued” trading period would begin Sunday under the symbols “Carr-WI” and “Otis-WI.”
The goal is to commence regular trading of Carrier Global Corp’s and Otis Worldwide Corp.’s stock on April 3, both on the New York Stock Exchange.
The UTC board also declared a pro rata dividend, effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Each UTC shareowner will receive one share of Carrier common stock and a half share of Otis common stock for every one share of UTC common stock they own.
UTC shareowners will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares.
UTC said it would wait until the Raytheon acquisition is completed before providing fiscal 2020 guidance on sales and adjusted earnings.
It projected Collins Aerospace’s sales being down by low single digits compared with a year ago, in particular because of the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX production amid safety issues with the aircraft, as well as the loss of revenue from selling off assets to gain global regulatory approvals for the Raytheon deal.
For example, BAE Systems PLC, a military-technology company based in the United Kingdom, said on Jan. 21 that it plans to buy Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System business for $1.92 billion in cash.
The business is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and had 675 employees.
BAE also plans to buy Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business for $275 million.
The unit is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., with 100 employees.
