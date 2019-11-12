Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health said Tuesday they have joined a value-based healthcare initiative expected to better control costs while maintaining or even improving care.
The two not-for-profit systems signed multiyear contracts for Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.'s Blue Premier network.
They followed Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Cone Health, Duke University Health, UNC Hospitals and WakeMed, all of whom helped formed the network in January.
Blue Cross NC said the Atrium and Novant agreements puts Blue Premier "on track to meet its goal of having 50% of its members served by providers in value-based, shared-risk agreements in 2020."
In the existing “fee-for-service” system, patients or insurers pay providers for each office visit or treatment, creating additional revenue for repeat visits or hospital readmissions.
The newer approach typically offers providers incentives for better patient outcomes through emphasizing preventive and maintenance care, which tends to be less costly than treating patients after they have become sick.
Blue Premier features a “shared-risk” format that's also a focal point of state Medicaid reform. Providers share in cost savings if they meet patient-care goals — as well as in the losses if there are cost overruns.
“In the Blue Premier model, inefficiencies turn into an expense, rather than revenue for a health system," according to the groups.
Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant's physician network, said Blue Premier represents the culmination of Novant "thoughtfully approaching the navigation from fee-for-service to value-based care for years."
“We believe this joint accountability model enhances quality, cost and patient experience as a foundation for care."
Mark Hall, a professor of law and public health at Wake Forest University and a national health-care expert, said “it remains to be seen how much of a game changer (Blue Premier) might be.”
“But, it is a significant development toward much-discussed, but yet-to-be-implemented value-based contracting in health care.”
Advocates concerns
Blue Premier represents the latest phase of the “patient-care medical home” and accountable-care organization initiatives that have centered on early intervention and closer monitoring of patients with chronic diseases and the quality of care provided.
In those initiatives, providers are incentivized to offer additional office hours, whether weeknights or weekends, and spend more time with patients per visit.
It could involve being proactive in checking on patients after being released from the hospital to see that they are taking their medicine as prescribed, as well as encouraging regular checkups — including transportation options — for those with chronic illnesses.
In October 2018, federal health regulators approved allowing the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to integrate physical and mental health care, along with pharmacy benefits — a strategy that had been sought for several years. The waiver covers Jan. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2024.
The decision included signing off on North Carolina’s plans to shift to a capitated Medicaid program, where a flat fee is paid to cover all care services for most Medicaid recipients. The current system also operates on a fee-per-service format.
Some advocates have expressed concerns that value-based payments for private insurance customers could be a step toward rationing care if insurers are allowed to set a flat reimbursement rate per patient similar to state Medicaid reform.
For example, in recent years state legislators have questioned executives with Cardinal Innovations, the state’s largest behavioral-health managed care organization, about how much of their fund balance came from denying services to recipients.
Cultural change
Healthcare system officials acknowledge the initiative represents a cultural change for all parties in how services are delivered.
“It’s not just going to happen overnight even with best practices,” Terry Akin, president of Cone Health, said in January.
Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health, has said he is hopeful that Blue Premier eventually will play two key cost roles for consumers: helping to provide more price transparency and improve bottom line estimates; and lower insurance premium costs.
“If Blue Cross experiences cost savings on the expense side from the participating systems as more patients go from sick care to well care, it may enable it to lower how much it charges companies and customers in premiums,” High said.
“For those with high-deductible plans, any relief on their premium costs would not only be appreciated, but perhaps make it more affordable to seek care when they first get sick, or to be consistent in the management of their chronic disease care.”
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is author of the state House bill that focuses on Medicaid expansion in the state.
“I think the general idea (behind Blue Premier) is a good one and a positive step,” Lambeth said.
“Any proactive plans by providers, even in a group of more than one, that helps better manage patient care and reduce cost while improving outcomes is good for the marketplace.
“I believe this helps them better manage Medicaid as well.”
