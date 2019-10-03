Medicare Advantage customers with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. will pay on average about 31% less in premium costs for 2020 than they did in 2019, the insurer said Thursday.
The reduction, however, won’t be as large for most of the Triad.
The rate reduction could result in an average savings of $426 per enrollee. The insurer currently covers more than 72,000 Medicare Advantage customers statewide.
The insurer said that prices vary “based on where you live and the plan you choose.” For more information, go to www.bluecrossnc.com/Medicare.
Enrollees in Forsyth County will receive a 25% premium reduction.
The largest reductions in the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. are 32% in Yadkin County and 31% in Davie County. The smallest reductions are 11% in Stokes County and 12% in Surry County.
Also for 2020, all members will have access to a $0 premium plan with prescription drug coverage.
The insurer said several factors led to the rate reduction, including improved efforts to better manage care and reduce medical expenses, which have led to improved health outcomes for Medicare Advantage customers.
“Our No. 1 priority is to offer people the lowest possible price, combined with the best benefits and highest quality,” said John Roos, chief growth officer of Blue Cross NC. “We are pleased with the progress we’ve made on Medicare Advantage over the last two years.”
Most plans will have new benefits, such as dental, vision and $0 primary care co-pays.
The plans will continue offering no-cost gym memberships, and coverage for hearing exams and hearing aids.
In the Triad and Charlotte, enrollees can participate in Blue Medicare Choice that will feature what the insurer calls “advanced” primary care clinics.
These clinics will offer “a significantly lower number of patients for each physician” to provide more time during appointments to go over health goals, coaching and resources.
Patients will gain support from an individual care program that includes: behavioral health specialists; health coaches and nutritionists; and integration of services, such as behavioral health, telehealth, transportation, home visits and palliative care.
Blue Cross NC offers Health Maintenance Organization and Preferred Provider Organization plans within Medicare Advantage. Enrollees have access to more than 44,000 in-network providers.
On July 31, Blue Cross NC said it is requesting permission from the N.C. Insurance Department to lower Affordable Care Act premium rates by an average of 5.2%. That’s on top of reducing rates by 4.1% in 2019.
For small businesses with one to 50 employees, Blue Cross is proposing an average rate decrease of 3.3% for their ACA plans.
Blue Cross estimates it will cover more than 505,000 North Carolinians with exchange plans next year, counting people in every county. Individual premiums will be available in October. Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.
