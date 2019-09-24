Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina said Tuesday that it has put “on temporary hold” its plan to enter a long-term agreement with an Oregon health-care group.
Blue Cross said March 12 that the proposed partnership with Cambia Health Solutions would include sharing management, administrative, operational and other corporate services.
The announcement comes after Blue Cross acknowledged Thursday news reports that Dr. Patrick Conway, its president and chief executive, had been arrested in June on charges of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse after a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 near Archdale.
Conway’s two young children were in the car with him at the time of his arrest, which led to the misdemeanor child-abuse charge.
Conway would have served in the same roles with the Blue Cross-Cambia entity. Mark Ganz, Cambia’s president and chief executive, would have served as executive chairman of the new entity.
Cambia would keep its headquarters in Portland, Ore., and Blue Cross would have kept its in Durham.
No one was injured in the I-85 wreck. Conway refused to take a breath test at the scene to determine his blood alcohol content and his driver’s license was revoked for 30 days. A court date is scheduled in October.
A police affidavit described him as having bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and being unsteady on his feet, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
In a statement Thursday, Blue Cross said the board created a committee to evaluate Conway’s incident and decided “that Patrick’s strong leadership will continue to be an asset and he will remain as president and CEO.
“Blue Cross NC is committed to focusing on its customers, employees and the North Carolina communities it serves,” the insurer said.
Blue Cross’ brief statement about putting the Cambia partnership on temporary hold did not mention Conway’s arrest.
The insurer did not immediately respond when asked if delaying the deal was directly related to Conway’s arrest.
On Friday, N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey called for Blue Cross to name an interim chief executive “until all legal matters pending current CEO Dr. Patrick Conway are adjudicated.”
The Blue Cross-Cambia partnership is subject to regulatory approval in North Carolina, Oregon, Washington state, Idaho and Utah.
Causey said in his letter to Blue Cross chairman Frank Holding Jr. that he found the arrest and lack of transparency on the insurer’s part “very alarming.”
“What is even more alarming is the appearance that the board and executive team worked to hide the arrest from the public’s attention — then was almost dismissive of the troubling charges when reported in the news media,” Causey wrote.
“One would expect the board and the executive team that BCBSNC to be much more accountable, responsible and transparent to their policyholders and to the public at large,” his letter continued
The groups would have used the Cambia Health Solutions brand with the new administrative entity. Blue Cross would have had 10 board of trustee representatives and Cambia nine.
“We have to do something different to make health care better, simpler and more affordable for the people we serve,” Conway said in a March statement. “By sharing resources, innovations and best-in-class services, we can fundamentally transform the way individuals and families experience the health-care system.”
A similar trend has been occurring with not-for-profit health-care systems.
An example has been providing shared-services access to management, equipment and supplies on larger economies of scale for small community hospitals.
Cambia’s health plans include affiliations with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, Regence BlueShield in Washington state, Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.
