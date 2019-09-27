Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. and an Oregon healthcare group said Friday they have mutually decided to end a proposed partnership.
The decision came less than two days after Dr. Patrick Conway, Blue Cross NC’s chief executive and president, accepted the board of trustees’ recommendation to resign from his duties, effective immediately.
Blue Cross NC and Cambia Health Solutions said Tuesday their planned partnership had been put “on temporary hold.”
The Blue Cross NC board named Gerald Petkau, its chief operating officer, as interim chief executive.
“In accordance with the previously announced pause in the strategic affiliation process, Cambia Health Solutions and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina have mutually agreed to withdraw their respective Form A applications for regulatory approval,” the groups said in a brief statement.
Blue Cross NC said March 12 that the proposed partnership with Cambia would include sharing management, administrative, operational and other corporate services.
The temporary hold announcement came after Blue Cross NC acknowledged Sept. 19 news reports that Conway had been arrested in June on charges of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse after a motor-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 near Archdale.
Conway’s two young children were in the car with him at the time of his arrest, which led to the misdemeanor child-abuse charge.
Conway would have served in the same roles with the Blue Cross NC-Cambia entity. Mark Ganz, Cambia’s president and chief executive, would have served as executive chairman of the new entity.
Cambia would have kept its headquarters in Portland, Ore., and Blue Cross NC in Durham.
The groups would have used the Cambia Health Solutions brand with the new administrative entity. Blue Cross would have had 10 board of trustee representatives and Cambia nine.
“We have to do something different to make health care better, simpler and more affordable for the people we serve,” Conway said in a March statement. “By sharing resources, innovations and best-in-class services, we can fundamentally transform the way individuals and families experience the health-care system.”
Cambia’s health plans include affiliations with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, Regence BlueShield in Washington state, Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.
No one was injured in the I-85 wreck. Conway refused to take a breath test at the scene to determine his blood alcohol content and his driver’s license was revoked for 30 days. A court date is scheduled in October.
A police affidavit described him as having bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and being unsteady on his feet, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
On Sept. 20, state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey called for Blue Cross NC to name an interim chief executive “until all legal matters pending current CEO Dr. Patrick Conway are adjudicated.”
The Blue Cross NC-Cambia partnership was subject to regulatory approval in North Carolina, Oregon, Washington state, Idaho and Utah.
Causey said in his letter to Blue Cross NC chairman Frank Holding Jr. that he found the arrest and lack of transparency on the insurer’s part “very alarming.”
“What is even more alarming is the appearance that the board and executive team worked to hide the arrest from the public’s attention — then was almost dismissive of the troubling charges when reported in the news media,” Causey wrote.
“One would expect the board and the executive team that BCBSNC to be much more accountable, responsible and transparent to their policyholders and to the public at large,” his letter continued.
On Wednesday, Causey recommended the Blue Cross NC board ask for Conway’s resignation.
“Over the last few days, it has become apparent to me that there has been a significant breakdown in the corporate governance at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina,” Causey said.
The board said in a statement late Wednesday that “new details have come to light, particularly notes from the arresting officers and contents from their investigative files of which the board was unaware.”
“Based on this, the Board of Trustees gathered today to reexamine the situation and determine a course of action.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.