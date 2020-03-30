A federal judge has sent back to state court Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.'s payment-reimbursement dispute with Stokes County’s for-profit community hospital owner.
Monday's ruling by Judge William Osteen Jr. of the Middle District of N.C. was a legal win for LifeBrite Hospital Group of Stokes LLC.
LifeBrite sued Blue Cross in April 2018, requesting at least $15.5 million in laboratory reimbursement payments.
Blue Cross’ counterclaim, filed in May 2018, focuses on accusations of a stunning 25,000% increase in submissions of lab tests, or from 267 to 67,000, from the Danbury hospital from the time LifeBrite acquired it in February 2017 to when the countersuit was filed.
Danbury has 189 residents, while Stokes has about 46,000.
At that time, the lawsuit was moved to federal court.
The bulk of the tests submitted for reimbursement are for urine drug screenings.
BlueCross says LifeBrite routed tests performed elsewhere through the Danbury hospital to take advantage of higher reimbursements available there. The insurer is claiming fraud and breach of contract in its countersuit.
Blue Cross said in an August 2018 court filing that LifeBrite's actions represent “a $76 million health-insurance swindle” conducted on a national scale.
The insurer claims LifeBrite “turned a trickle of legitimate monthly billing averaging $37,400 into an $8.5 million per month fraudulent river of gold.”
Blue Cross said it paid LifeBrite about $11 million before detecting the alleged scheme and stopping payments.
Osteen sent the lawsuit back to Stokes Superior Court because Blue Cross NC "has not satisfied its burden of demonstrating that federal jurisdiction is proper in the case, either under an ERISA complete preemption analysis or under the federal officer removal statute."
"Because this court lacks jurisdiction, the merits of both plaintiff's claims and defendant's counterclaims must be determined by the state court," Osteen said.
Blue Cross said in a statement that "our claims remain the same and we will continue to pursue them in state court."
Blue Cross removed LifeBrite from in-network status in August 2018.
Blue Cross said Stokes residents and other individuals served by the hospital have in-network access to physicians at other Triad health-care facilities. The Danbury hospital has about 200 employees.
LifeBrite said in August 2018 that Blue Cross NC "demonstrates that they continue to fundamentally misunderstand LifeBrite and how we do business. We are confident that our billing practices are lawful, appropriate and consistent with LifeBrite’s contract with BCBSNC."
LifeBrite accuses Blue Cross of breaching the contract that LifeBrite inherited from Pioneer Health Services in February 2017. LifeBrite spent $400,000 to acquire the hospital as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case filed by Pioneer.
Blue Cross accuses LifeBrite of “exploiting” the in-network contract by having the hospital “serve as a billing clearinghouse for tests conducted by an affiliated lab that had no relationship with Blue Cross NC, or any connection to the hospital’s patients, the Danbury community or medical necessity.”
LifeBrite said in its dismissal request that Blue Cross “does not want to honor its obligations to pay for those services.”
“There are not allegations that the laboratory services at issue were not provided. ... It is not a scheme to hide information from the insurance company. ... It is not about fraud.”
Blue Cross countered by saying LifeBrite believes its lab tests are payable, “and are just a case of shrewd contracting, with nothing concealed or prohibited by the contract.”
“The documentary ‘transparency’ that LifeBrite showcases in its brief was not achieved until after the scheme was exposed and Blue Cross NC challenged its deceptive practices.
“The contracts’ plain language limits LifeBrite’s right to reimbursement to tests performed by the hospital, at the hospital and for hospital patients.”
